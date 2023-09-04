Technology News

Microsoft to Drop WordPad in Future Windows Update: All Details

Microsoft has recommended users to use Microsoft Word and Windows Notepad for editing text.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 4 September 2023 19:38 IST
Microsoft to Drop WordPad in Future Windows Update: All Details

Photo Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft WordPad saves documents in .rtf format

Highlights
  • Microsoft has added WordPad to its deprecated features list
  • WordPad is a simplified text-editing software
  • Microsoft WordPad was launched in 1995

Microsoft will be discontinuing the WordPad in a future Windows update, i.e, Windows 12. The company has announced to drop the feature in its latest deprecated features list. It says that the software will no longer receive any updates. WordPad is a text-editing software mainly used to edit text documents with basic formatting. It was introduced in 1995. The application saves documents in .rtf format. Meanwhile, the tech giant has recently rolled out Bing Chat and Bing Chat Enterprise support to Google Chrome users.

According to Microsoft's deprecated features list updated on September 1, 2023, WordPad will no longer get any update as the company is planning to discontinue this in a future Windows update, i.e., Windows 12. The tech giant recommends users use Microsoft Word for text documents with .doc and .rtf format and Windows Notepad for plain text documents. WordPad saves documents in .rtf format. The text-editing software was introduced in 1995 and has been there from Windows 95.

WordPad can read and edit documents in .rtf format, however, it doesn't support advanced editing like adding tables, text colours, text background colours, numbered lists, and URL linking, among others. It can be used for taking quick notes.

Meanwhile, Microsoft has rolled out support for Bing Chat on Chrome for desktop computers, letting users access its AI-powered Bing Chat on Windows, macOS, and Linux as long as they have Chrome browser installed. The extension has made the feature available to more users as Chrome is said to be the most popular Web browser, occupying over 60 percent of market share.

Additionally, the company has also extended Bing Chat Enterprise support on Edge for smartphones and on the desktop version of Google Chrome. Users with Bing Chat Enterprise enabled can now open Microsoft Edge on their smartphone and sign in with their work account to access the feature. 

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Microsoft WordPad, Microsoft, Windows 11, Windows 12
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
