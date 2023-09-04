Microsoft will be discontinuing the WordPad in a future Windows update, i.e, Windows 12. The company has announced to drop the feature in its latest deprecated features list. It says that the software will no longer receive any updates. WordPad is a text-editing software mainly used to edit text documents with basic formatting. It was introduced in 1995. The application saves documents in .rtf format. Meanwhile, the tech giant has recently rolled out Bing Chat and Bing Chat Enterprise support to Google Chrome users.

According to Microsoft's deprecated features list updated on September 1, 2023, WordPad will no longer get any update as the company is planning to discontinue this in a future Windows update, i.e., Windows 12. The tech giant recommends users use Microsoft Word for text documents with .doc and .rtf format and Windows Notepad for plain text documents. WordPad saves documents in .rtf format. The text-editing software was introduced in 1995 and has been there from Windows 95.

WordPad can read and edit documents in .rtf format, however, it doesn't support advanced editing like adding tables, text colours, text background colours, numbered lists, and URL linking, among others. It can be used for taking quick notes.

Meanwhile, Microsoft has rolled out support for Bing Chat on Chrome for desktop computers, letting users access its AI-powered Bing Chat on Windows, macOS, and Linux as long as they have Chrome browser installed. The extension has made the feature available to more users as Chrome is said to be the most popular Web browser, occupying over 60 percent of market share.

Additionally, the company has also extended Bing Chat Enterprise support on Edge for smartphones and on the desktop version of Google Chrome. Users with Bing Chat Enterprise enabled can now open Microsoft Edge on their smartphone and sign in with their work account to access the feature.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.