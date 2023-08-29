Microsoft Bing Chat and Bing Chat Enterprise support is rolling out to Google Chrome users. The feature, which was initially accessible only on the company's Edge browser, has now been extended to Chrome for Windows, macOS, and Linux. Microsoft recently announced the rollout of Chrome support for Bing Chat via a blog post. It is said that the feature will also be expanded to other browsers on desktop and mobile soon. The tech giant was spotted testing the feature on Google's browser last month.

According to Microsoft's blog post, support for Bing Chat on Chrome for desktop computers. Chrome users can now access Bing Chat on Windows, macOS, and Linux as long as they have Chrome installed. With this new extension, Microsoft has made the feature accessible to more users — Chrome is said to have the highest browser market share.

In addition to this, the company has also extended support for Bing Chat Enterprise on Edge for smartphones and on the desktop version of Google Chrome. As per the blog post, users with Bing Chat Enterprise enabled can open Microsoft Edge on their smartphone and sign in with their work account to access the feature.​

Furthermore, the company has also introduced new Bing Search templates for specific topics by using generative AI content. It has been said that the new templates will prevent content duplication and help users find answers to their questions easily. Apart from these, the Bing Chat integration is now also available on SwiftKey enabling users to use the AI up to 30 times per day without signing in.

Last month, Microsoft was spotted testing support for the Bing AI chatbot to Chrome and Safari with a few limitations. At the time, Microsoft's director of communications Caitlin Roulston had stated, “We are fighting access to Bing Chat in Safari and Chrome to select users as part of our testing on other browsers." However, the official confirmation of the availability of Bing Chat on Apple's Safari browser is yet to be announced by the company.

