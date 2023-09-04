Google Photos will reportedly add support for Ultra HDR image format. The feature has recently been spotted on the code strings in the Google Photos app (version 51.0.561138754). If this happens, it will be a huge upgrade in picture quality. The feature is said to offer a much wider range of brightness and shadow information than standard Jpeg files. The app had previously announced to add HDR effect for videos as well as a Magic Eraser feature to Google One subscribers.

According to a report by Android Police via @AssembleDebug, a few code strings related to Ultra HDR image format were spotted in Google Photos version 6.51.0.561138754. The feature was reportedly seen in late August. The code strings read as Ultra HDR disabled, UltraHdrPreviewFragment, EDITOR_ULTRA_HDR_PREVIEW, and photos_mediadetails_details_ultra_hdr. Hence, Google is being speculated to bring the Ultra HDR support to the Photos app with Android 14.

HDR, or high dynamic range images, offers a better image quality than SDR, or standard dynamic range. It is said to provide a wider range of colours and brightness, which means Google Photos users will be able to see better tones and colours in images. Currently, the Photos app offers HDR image support.

Earlier this year in February, Google had announced the rollout of an HDR effect for videos to Google One subscribers. The feature is said to allow users to improve the brightness and contrast of their videos, adding a dramatic effect. Additionally, Google Photos also added Magic Eraser support for all Google One subscribers. The Magic Eraser is a machine learning and AI-based photo editing feature that helps users edit out unwanted objects and people in photos.

The feature was previously exclusive to Pixel 7 and Pixel 6 series smartphones without a subscription. Furthermore, a new set of collage editor styles were also added on the Google Photos app. It allows users to add styles to a single photo in a collage.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.