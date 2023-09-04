Technology News
  Google Photos to Get Support for Ultra HDR Image Format With Android 14: Report

Google Photos to Get Support for Ultra HDR Image Format With Android 14: Report

Google Photos Ultra HDR image format has been spotted in Google Photos version 6.51.0.561138754.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 4 September 2023 20:01 IST
Google Photos to Get Support for Ultra HDR Image Format With Android 14: Report

Photo Credit: Google

Earlier, Google Photos added support for HDR effects to videos

Highlights
  • Google Photos Ultra HDR image format will offer a better image quality
  • The photos will produce a wider range colours
  • Currently, Google Photos offers HDR image support

Google Photos will reportedly add support for Ultra HDR image format. The feature has recently been spotted on the code strings in the Google Photos app (version 51.0.561138754). If this happens, it will be a huge upgrade in picture quality. The feature is said to offer a much wider range of brightness and shadow information than standard Jpeg files. The app had previously announced to add HDR effect for videos as well as a Magic Eraser feature to Google One subscribers.

According to a report by Android Police via @AssembleDebug, a few code strings related to Ultra HDR image format were spotted in Google Photos version 6.51.0.561138754. The feature was reportedly seen in late August. The code strings read as Ultra HDR disabled, UltraHdrPreviewFragment, EDITOR_ULTRA_HDR_PREVIEW, and photos_mediadetails_details_ultra_hdr. Hence, Google is being speculated to bring the Ultra HDR support to the Photos app with Android 14.

HDR, or high dynamic range images, offers a better image quality than SDR, or standard dynamic range. It is said to provide a wider range of colours and brightness, which means Google Photos users will be able to see better tones and colours in images. Currently, the Photos app offers HDR image support.

Earlier this year in February, Google had announced the rollout of an HDR effect for videos to Google One subscribers. The feature is said to allow users to improve the brightness and contrast of their videos, adding a dramatic effect. Additionally, Google Photos also added Magic Eraser support for all Google One subscribers. The Magic Eraser is a machine learning and AI-based photo editing feature that helps users edit out unwanted objects and people in photos.

The feature was previously exclusive to Pixel 7 and Pixel 6 series smartphones without a subscription. Furthermore, a new set of collage editor styles were also added on the Google Photos app. It allows users to add styles to a single photo in a collage. 

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Google Photos, Android 14, Google
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories.
Microsoft to Drop WordPad in Future Windows Update: All Details

Google Photos to Get Support for Ultra HDR Image Format With Android 14: Report
