Tecno has expanded its Megabook laptop segment with the latest Megabook T1 series in India on Wednesday. The laptop is said to be the company's latest thin and lightweight laptop in the country, weighing in at just 1.56kg. It features a 15.6-inch full HD+ display, which supports a peak brightness of 350 nits. The laptop runs on Windows 11 Home out-of-the-box. It is equipped with 16 GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD. The new Tecno Megabook T1 is powered by Intel's 11th Gen processors.

Tecno Megabook T1 price in India, availability

The Tecno Megabook T1 is priced in India at Rs. 37,999 for the Core i3 configuration whereas the Core i5, and Core i7 configurations of the new laptop are priced at Rs. 47,999 and Rs. 57,999, respectively. The laptop is available for early-bird sale via Amazon. The notebook is being sold in Denim Blue, Space Grey, and Moonshine Silver colour options.

Tecno Megabook T1 specifications

Equipped with a 15.6-inch Full HD+ display with 350 nits of peak brightness and 100 percent sRGB colour gamut coverage, the Tecno Megabook T1 variants are powered by 11th Gen Intel Core i3, Core i5 and Core i7 processors, 16 GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of storage. The laptop features a backlit keyboard and has TÜV Rheinland Eye Comfort Certification. The Megabook T1 further comes with a power key mounted fingerprint sensor.

The laptop packs a 70Whr battery unit with support for a 65W PD ultra-fast charging via a USB Type-C port. It is claimed to offer up to 17.5 hours of total battery life. The new Tecno Megabook T1 features a VC cooling system.

The Tecno Megabook T1 is equipped with DTS X speakers. For connectivity, it supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0. It also features nine connectivity ports, including dual USB 3.0 ports, USB 3.1 Type-C, HDMI 1.4, USB 3.1 Type-A, a dedicated SD Card slot and a 3.5mm audio jack.

The laptop features a 2-megapixel full HD webcam. It comes pre-installed with Windows 11 Home and MS Office. The thin and light laptop measures 100 x 20 x 27mm in size and weighs 1.56kg, as per the company.

