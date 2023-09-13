Technology News
  Tecno Megabook T1 With Intel 11th Gen Processors, Up to 16GB RAM Launched in India: Details

Tecno Megabook T1 With Intel 11th Gen Processors, Up to 16GB RAM Launched in India: Details

Tecno Megabook T1 is available in Core i3, Core i5, and Core i7 configurations.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 13 September 2023 17:22 IST
Tecno Megabook T1 With Intel 11th Gen Processors, Up to 16GB RAM Launched in India: Details

Photo Credit: Tecno

The pricing for Tecno Megabook T1 in India starts at Rs. 37,999

Highlights
  • Tecno Megabook T1 sports a 15.6-inch Full HD+ display
  • The laptop comes preloaded with Windows 11 Home
  • Tecno Megabook T1 weighs up to 1.56kg

Tecno has expanded its Megabook laptop segment with the latest Megabook T1 series in India on Wednesday. The laptop is said to be the company's latest thin and lightweight laptop in the country, weighing in at just 1.56kg. It features a 15.6-inch full HD+ display, which supports a peak brightness of 350 nits. The laptop runs on Windows 11 Home out-of-the-box. It is equipped with 16 GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD. The new Tecno Megabook T1 is powered by Intel's 11th Gen processors.

Tecno Megabook T1 price in India, availability

The Tecno Megabook T1 is priced in India at Rs. 37,999 for the Core i3 configuration whereas the Core i5, and Core i7 configurations of the new laptop are priced at Rs. 47,999 and Rs. 57,999, respectively. The laptop is available for early-bird sale via Amazon. The notebook is being sold in Denim Blue, Space Grey, and Moonshine Silver colour options.

Tecno Megabook T1 specifications

Equipped with a 15.6-inch Full HD+ display with 350 nits of peak brightness and 100 percent sRGB colour gamut coverage, the Tecno Megabook T1 variants are powered by 11th Gen Intel Core i3, Core i5 and Core i7 processors, 16 GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of storage. The laptop features a backlit keyboard and has TÜV Rheinland Eye Comfort Certification. The Megabook T1 further comes with a power key mounted fingerprint sensor.

The laptop packs a 70Whr battery unit with support for a 65W PD ultra-fast charging via a USB Type-C port. It is claimed to offer up to 17.5 hours of total battery life. The new Tecno Megabook T1 features a VC cooling system.

The Tecno Megabook T1 is equipped with DTS X speakers. For connectivity, it supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0. It also features nine connectivity ports, including dual USB 3.0 ports, USB 3.1 Type-C, HDMI 1.4, USB 3.1 Type-A, a dedicated SD Card slot and a 3.5mm audio jack.

The laptop features a 2-megapixel full HD webcam. It comes pre-installed with Windows 11 Home and MS Office. The thin and light laptop measures 100 x 20 x 27mm in size and weighs 1.56kg, as per the company. 

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Tecno Megabook T1, Tecno Megabook T1 price in India, Tecno Megabook T1 specifications, Tecno
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
iPhone 15 vs iPhone 15 Plus vs iPhone 14: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Tecno Megabook T1 With Intel 11th Gen Processors, Up to 16GB RAM Launched in India: Details
