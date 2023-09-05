Tecno unveiled the Phantom V Fold in India in April as its first foldable smartphone. The Transsion Holdings subsidiary is now reportedly preparing to release a new clamshell foldable handset called Tecno Phantom V Flip. Ahead of any official announcement from Tecno, accessories for the Tecno Phantom V Flip have surfaced on a Chinese retailer website, hinting at its imminent launch. The alleged phone cases suggest a circular cover display and dual rear camera setup on the Tecno Phantom V Fold.

Chinese e-commerce website Alibaba.com has listed alleged protective cases for the Tecno Phantom V Flip. The cover cases are listed in two colour options with a price tag of USD 10.94 (roughly Rs. 800). The images hint that Tecno is keeping things unusual with the design of the new foldable to make it stand out from the crowd.

The cases indicate a circular-shaped outer display on the back of the Tecno Phantom V Flip for quickly accessing notifications, time, and date. Two cameras and an LED flash are seen arranged around the secondary screen of the handset. The power button and volume rockers are seen placed on the right spine. Further, it is seen with a hole-punch design.

Tecno Phantom V Flip specifications have been tipped multiple times in the past. The new clamshell foldable phone is expected to go official in October. Recently, it was spotted on the Google Play Console website with model number AD11 for the handset. The listing suggested 8GB RAM and an Android 13 operating system on the upcoming smartphone. It is listed with MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC, coupled with ARM Mali G77 GPU. The listing suggested a full-HD+ display with 1,080×2,640 pixel resolution and 480ppi pixel density on the flip phone.

The Tecno Phantom V Flip is tipped to come with a dual camera unit at the rear, including a 64-megapixel primary rear sensor and a 13-megapixel sensor. It could get a 32-megapixel front camera and is likely to be backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging.

