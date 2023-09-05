Technology News

Tecno Phantom V Flip Accessories Listed on Retailer Site, Tip Circular Cover Display

Tecno Phantom V Flip's outer display is seen surrounded by dual cameras and a flash.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 5 September 2023 17:25 IST
Tecno Phantom V Flip Accessories Listed on Retailer Site, Tip Circular Cover Display

Photo Credit: Alibaba

Tecno Phantom V Flip is seen with a hole-punch display design

Highlights
  • Tecno unveiled Phantom V Fold in India in April
  • The new clamshell foldable phone is expected to go official in October
  • Tecno Phantom V Flip tipped to run on MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC

Tecno unveiled the Phantom V Fold in India in April as its first foldable smartphone. The Transsion Holdings subsidiary is now reportedly preparing to release a new clamshell foldable handset called Tecno Phantom V Flip. Ahead of any official announcement from Tecno, accessories for the Tecno Phantom V Flip have surfaced on a Chinese retailer website, hinting at its imminent launch. The alleged phone cases suggest a circular cover display and dual rear camera setup on the Tecno Phantom V Fold.

Chinese e-commerce website Alibaba.com has listed alleged protective cases for the Tecno Phantom V Flip. The cover cases are listed in two colour options with a price tag of USD 10.94 (roughly Rs. 800). The images hint that Tecno is keeping things unusual with the design of the new foldable to make it stand out from the crowd.

The cases indicate a circular-shaped outer display on the back of the Tecno Phantom V Flip for quickly accessing notifications, time, and date. Two cameras and an LED flash are seen arranged around the secondary screen of the handset. The power button and volume rockers are seen placed on the right spine. Further, it is seen with a hole-punch design.

Tecno Phantom V Flip specifications have been tipped multiple times in the past. The new clamshell foldable phone is expected to go official in October. Recently, it was spotted on the Google Play Console website with model number AD11 for the handset. The listing suggested 8GB RAM and an Android 13 operating system on the upcoming smartphone. It is listed with MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC, coupled with ARM Mali G77 GPU. The listing suggested a full-HD+ display with 1,080×2,640 pixel resolution and 480ppi pixel density on the flip phone.

The Tecno Phantom V Flip is tipped to come with a dual camera unit at the rear, including a 64-megapixel primary rear sensor and a 13-megapixel sensor. It could get a 32-megapixel front camera and is likely to be backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tecno Phantom V Flip, Tecno Phantom V Flip Specifications, Tecno, Tecno Phantom V Fold
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Boat Wave Elevate Smartwatch With Apple Watch Ultra Design Launched in India: Price, Features
Crypto Scammers Targeting Indian, Nigerian Government Websites With MetaMask Phishing Links: Report

Related Stories

Tecno Phantom V Flip Accessories Listed on Retailer Site, Tip Circular Cover Display
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 15 Pro's Hardware Upgrades Might Come Alongside a Price Hike
  2. Boat Wave Elevate With Apple Watch Ultra Design Debuts in India: See Price
  3. iPhone 15 Series to Go On Sale in India Same Time as Global Debut: Report
  4. Honor 90 5G India Price Range, Specifications Tipped: Check Here
  5. Realme C51 With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Debuts in India at This Price
  6. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Series Is Receiving One UI 5 Watch Update
  7. OnePlus Open Outperforms Galaxy Z Fold 5 in Durability Test: Report
  8. Realme Narzo 60X to Launch in India On This Date; Specifications Leaked
  9. Xiaomi 13T Pro Design Renders, Specifications Leaked: Check Here
  10. Moto G54 5G Key Specifications Revealed Ahead of India Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Jio Offers Additional Benefits on Select Recharge Plans for Limited Days: Details
  2. Oppo A38 With 6.56-Inch HD+ Display, 5,000mAh Battery Unveiled: Specifications
  3. Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE, Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ Price, RAM and Storage Options Leaked
  4. Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 1000 Soundbar With Bluetooth v5.3, Dolby Atmos Launched in India: Price, Features
  5. Honor 90 5G Price Range, Specifications Tipped Ahead of India Launch: All Details
  6. iPad Pro With OLED Display Tipped to Get 4TB Storage Variant: All Details
  7. India Is Priority Market for Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram: Meta India Chief
  8. Tecno Phantom V Flip Accessories Listed on Retailer Site, Tip Circular Cover Display
  9. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Series Is Getting Wear OS 4-Based One UI 5 Watch Update: Details
  10. Crypto Scammers Targeting Indian, Nigerian Government Websites With MetaMask Phishing Links: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.