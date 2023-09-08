Technology News

Tecno Phantom V Flip Confirmed to Launch on September 22 Alongside Tecno Megabook T1 2023

Tecno Phantom V Flip will launch in Singapore at the Flip in Style launch event.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 8 September 2023 20:46 IST
Photo Credit: Tecno

Tecno Phantom V Flip could launch in a black colour option

Highlights
  • Phantom V Flip will debut at Tecno's Flagship Product Launch 2023
  • The handset is said to sport a circular-shaped outer display
  • Tecno Phantom V Flip is teased to ship with a dual rear camera setup

Tecno Phantom V Flip, the first flip smartphone from the Chinese manufacturer, is slated to launch on September 22 at the Flip in Style Tecno Flagship Product Launch 2023, which will take place in Singapore. The specifications and features of the smartphone have been leaked previously ahead of the launch. Its cover is listed on the Chinese e-commerce website Alibaba.com, revealing the design. Unlike other flip phones, the Tecno Phantom V Flip could come with a circular display placed on its outer cover.

Tecno, in an official release, has shared that the company will be unveiling its first flip smartphone — the Phantom V Flip — during the Flip in Style Tecno Flagship Product Launch 2023 on September 22 in Singapore. The upcoming flagship smartphone from the company will debut alongside the Tecno Megabook T1 2023 14-inch laptop. While the company is yet to reveal any specifications of the phone, its cover has recently been spotted on Alibaba.com. It has revealed the design as well as some of the key specifications of the upcoming handset.

According to the leaked details, the phone is likely to sport a circular cover display with two rear cameras and an LED Flash placed around the secondary screen. On the front, it can be seen with a sensor placed on a hole-punch display.

In addition to this, the phone was also spotted on the Google Play Console website with model number AD11. The listing suggests that the Tecno Phantom V Flip could pack 8GB RAM and run on Android 13 out-of-the-box. The phone is also tipped to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC, coupled with ARM Mali G77 GPU.

The Tecno Phantom V Flip is likely to sport a full-HD+ display with 1,080×2,640 pixels resolution and 480ppi pixel density. Other leaked details suggest that it could feature a 64-megapixel primary rear sensor a 13-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 32-megapixel front camera. It could be backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging. 

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

