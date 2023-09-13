Technology News

iPhone 15 vs iPhone 15 Plus vs iPhone 14: Price in India, Specifications Compared

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will go on sale in India on September 22.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 September 2023 16:27 IST
iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus feature the modern USB Type-C connector

Highlights
  • iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are equipped with a 48-megapixel camera
  • Last year's iPhone 14 model featured a 12-megapixel primary camera
  • All three smartphones have an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus were announced on Tuesday at Apple's 'Wonderlust' event. The iPhone 15 series is the successor to Apple's iPhone 14 smartphone lineup and the new handsets are equipped with a handful of noteworthy hardware upgrades. This year, Apple has brought its Dynamic Island to all four models and replaced the 10-year-old Lightning port with support for the widely-used USB Type-C connector. The regular iPhone 15 smartphones are also equipped with a 48-megapixel primary camera and Apple's A16 Bionic chip that made its debut on the iPhone 14 Pro models.

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are yet to go on sale in India and global markets. Pre-orders will open on September 15, while the phones will be available for purchase on September 22. Meanwhile, the iPhone 14 is currently sold via the company's online store, e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart, and authorised retail channels.

Here's a comparison of the iPhone 15 price in India and specifications with the iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 14.

iPhone 15 vs iPhone 15 Plus vs iPhone 14: Price in India

iPhone 15 price in India is set at Rs. 79,900 for the base model, that has 128GB of storage. The iPhone 15 Plus costs Rs. 89,900. Apple recently slashed the price of its iPhone 14 model by Rs. 10,000 — it now costs Rs. 69,900 in India.

You can purchase the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus in Black, Blue, Green, Pink, and Yellow colour options, while the iPhone 14 is available in Blue, Midnight, Purple, Starlight, and (Product) Red colour options.

iPhone 15 vs iPhone 15 Plus vs iPhone 14: Specifications

Both the iPhone 15 and iPhone 14 sport a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with Ceramic Shield material and Dolby Vision support, while the iPhone 15 Plus has a 6.7-inch display. However, unlike last year's model, the iPhone 15 features the same Dynamic Island camera module that was introduced on the iPhone 14 Pro lineup in 2022.

iphone 15 plus inline iphone 15

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are available in five colour options

 

Under the hood, the new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are powered by Apple's A16 Bionic chip. This is the same chip that powered the iPhone 14 Pro last year. Meanwhile, the iPhone 14 is powered by the company's older A15 Bionic SoC. Both phones have an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

One of the biggest upgrades on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus is the new 48-megapixel primary camera that is also claimed to enable better portraits with focus and depth control. The iPhone 14, on the other hand, features a 12-megapixel primary camera. Both phones have a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. All three handsets feature a 12-megapixel TrueDepth front camera. 

Apple has finally dropped support for the 10-year-old Lightning port in favour of USB Type-C in order to comply with EU regulations. The iPhone 14, on the other hand, is equipped with the proprietary port. However, both phones support data transfers at USB 2.0 speeds.

The iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, and iPhone 14 are equipped with 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB of inbuilt storage. Finally, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are equipped with an upgraded second-generation U2 ultra-wideband (UWB) chip compared to the one found on the iPhone 14. 

Key Specs
Display6.70-inch6.10-inch6.06-inch
ProcessorApple A16 BionicApple A16 BionicApple A15 Bionic
Front Camera12-megapixel 12-megapixel 12-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 12-megapixel 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM8GB8GB-
Storage128GB128GB128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OSiOS 17iOS 17iOS 16
Resolution1290x2796 pixels1179x2556 pixels1170x2532 pixels
GENERAL
BrandAppleAppleApple
ModeliPhone 15 PlusiPhone 15iPhone 14
Release dateSeptember 12, 2023September 12, 2023September 7, 2022
Launched in IndiaYesYesYes
Dimensions (mm)160.90 x 77.80 x 7.80147.60 x 71.60 x 7.80146.70 x 71.50 x 7.80
Weight (g)201.00171.00172.00
IP ratingIP68IP68IP68
Removable batteryNoNoNo
Wireless chargingYesYesYes
ColoursBlack, Blue, Green, Pink, YellowBlack, Blue, Green, Pink, YellowMidnight, Purple, Starlight, (PRODUCT)RED, Blue
Fast charging--Proprietary
DISPLAY
Refresh Rate60 Hz60 Hz120 Hz
Screen size (inches)6.706.106.06
Resolution1290x2796 pixels1179x2556 pixels1170x2532 pixels
Pixels per inch (PPI)460460460
HARDWARE
Processorhexa-corehexa-corehexa-core
Processor makeApple A16 BionicApple A16 BionicApple A15 Bionic
RAM8GB8GB-
Internal storage128GB128GB128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Expandable storageNoNoNo
CAMERA
Rear camera48-megapixel (f/1.6) + 12-megapixel (f/2.4)48-megapixel (f/1.6) + 12-megapixel (f/2.4)12-megapixel (f/1.5) + 12-megapixel (f/2.4)
No. of Rear Cameras22-
Front camera12-megapixel (f/1.9)12-megapixel (f/1.9)12-megapixel (f/1.9)
No. of Front Cameras111
Rear flash--LED
SOFTWARE
Operating systemiOS 17iOS 17iOS 16
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax802.11 ax
BluetoothYes, v 5.30Yes, v 5.30Yes, v 5.30
NFCYesYes-
USB Type-CYesYes-
Number of SIMs22-
Active 4G on both SIM cardsYesYes-
Lightning--Yes
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM-
4G/ LTEYesYes-
5GYesYes-
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM-
4G/ LTEYesYes-
5GYesYes-
SENSORS
3D face recognitionYesYesYes
Compass/ MagnetometerYesYes-
Proximity sensorYesYesYes
AccelerometerYesYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYesYes
GyroscopeYesYesYes
BarometerYesYesYes
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating--
Design Rating--
Display Rating--
Software Rating--
Performance Rating--
Battery Life Rating--
Camera Rating--
Value for Money Rating--
Display 6.06-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 16
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
