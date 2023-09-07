Tecno Spark 10 Pro Moon Explorer Edition was launched in India on Thursday. This is a special version of the same handset that was launched in India in March, a month after it was unveiled at MWC 2023. The new version has been unveiled in commemoration of ISRO's successful Chandrayaan-3 Moon mission. To recall, the Tecno Spark 10 Pro comes equipped with a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC. It houses a 50-megapixel dual camera, with two LED flashes. The new version of the smartphone will be available for purchase starting next week, while pre-orders have already begun.

India became the fourth nation to reach the lunar surface last month when its Chandrayaan-3 mission made a safe landing on the Moon. In honour of this special feat, the phone maker has announced the launch of the Tecno Spark 10 Pro Moon Explorer Edition.

Tecno Spark 10 Pro Moon Explorer Edition price in India, availability

Tecno Spark 10 Pro Moon Explorer Edition price in India is set at Rs. 11,999 for the 16GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration. It will be available for purchase starting September 15, while pre-orders are now open. The smartphone will be available via online stores as well offline retail channels.

Tecno Spark 10 Pro Moon Explorer Edition specifications

The Tecno Spark 10 Pro Moon Explorer Edition shares similar specifications as the original model that was launched in India and global markets earlier this year. It sports a 6.78-inch FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a 270Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, with 16GB RAM and 128GB expendable storage. It runs on Android-13 based HiOS 12.6.

It is equipped with a 50-megapixel dual camera setup, while there is a 32-megapixel AI lens for selfie and video calls. The Tecno Spark 10 Pro Moon Explorer Edition is backed by a 5,000mAh Li-Po battery, which can be up to 50 percent in just 40 minutes, according to the company. The phone is claimed to offer up to 27 days of battery life on standby mode.

