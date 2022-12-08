Tecno Megabook S1 laptop was unveiled by the company on Wednesday. The company revealed details about its flagship notebook at a global launch event alongside the Tecno Phantom X2 series of smartphones. The Megabook S1 is Tecno's second entry in the laptop space; the Shenzhen based manufacturer had launched the Megabook T1 back in September. The laptop comes with a 12th Gen Intel processor and also packs 16 GB RAM and up to 1 TB SSD storage. The thin and light laptop weights 1.35 kg, sporting a magnesium alloy body.

Just like the Megabook T1, the newly announced Megabook S1 features a 15.6-inch display. The former was launched in Champagne Gold, Monet Violet, Rome Mint and Space Grey colour options, but Tecno is yet to reveal colour variants for the Megabook S1.

Tecno Megabook S1 price, availability

The newly launched Tecno Megabook S1 is priced at $1,500 (roughly Rs 1,23,000) for the 512GB option, and $1,600 (roughly Rs 1,31,000) for the 1TB storage variant. Both these configurations come with 16GB of RAM. Tecno has not revealed when the Megabook S1 will go on sale.

The company is also yet to announce details of the laptop's pricing or availability for the Indian market.

Tecno Megabook S1 specifications, features

The Tecno Megabook S1 runs on Windows 11 out-of-the-box and sports a 15.6-inch display, with 3.2K resolution and 16:10 widescreen aspect ratio. The screen features up to 450 nits of maximum brightness, which is brighter in comparison with its predecessor, the Tecno Megabook T1's peak brightness of 350 nits. The Megabook S1's display panel also features a 120Hz high refresh rate and 100 percent coverage of sRGB colour gamut.

On the performance front, the Tecno Megabook S1 improves on the Megabook T1's 10th Gen Intel processor, packing a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU. Both the 512GB and 1TB SSD storage variants are equipped with 16 GB of RAM. Tecno's new laptop also packs a 70Wh battery and ships with a 65W fast charger in the box. The Megabook S1 is also equipped with six speakers, an "anti-peeping" AI camera, and support for Near Field Communication (NFC). The laptop is also thinner than the Megabook T1 — it measures 13.5 mm in thickness and weighs 1.35kg.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.