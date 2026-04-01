The NDTV Gadgets 360 Awards 2026 went down in history as India's biggest and most celebrated tech event, and New Delhi was the perfect stage. This year, we went bigger than ever. The GA Awards 2026 celebrated the best in consumer technology with 40 categories, 200+ nominations, and a star-studded evening of industry experts and veterans. The event meant a lot for us as we celebrated our 11-year journey of tech excellence and became India's No.1 tech publication for four consecutive months. The event was filled with excitement and nervousness, all eyes were on to see who won India's most coveted awards. We all thank our jury members and our dear readers for selecting the winners in an unbiased way. With that being said, let's take a closer look at the Winners of the GA Awards 2026.

NDTV Gadgets360 Awards Winners for Mobiles

Let's take a closer look at the GA Awards 2026 winners for the mobile categories:

Best Smartphone Under Rs 15,000 Winner: Redmi 15

The Redmi 15 was the winner for the Gadgets360 Awards 2026 in the best smartphone under Rs. 15,000 category. The Redmi 15 impressed our jury and users online with its reliable performance, decent design, and long-lasting battery life.

Best Smartphone Under Rs 25,000 [Mid-Range] Winner: Motorola Edge 60 Fusion

The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion got the Best Smartphone Under Rs. 20,000 award at the GA Awards 2026. The smartphone brings a perfect balance of vibrant display, premium design, and a clean software experience.

Best Smartphone Under Rs 35,000 [Mainstream] Winner: Nothing Phone 3a Pro

Nothing Phone 3a Pro was the winner in this category. The Phone 3a Pro brought the iconic Glyph Interface to a wider audience without compromising on specs.

Best Smartphone Under Rs 50,000 [Mid-Premium] Winner: OnePlus 15R

OnePlus 15R became the winner of the Best Smartphone Under Rs. 50,000 during the GA Awards 2026 event. With flagship-level performance, a stunning display, top-notch cameras, and more, the smartphone proved that you don't need to spend a fortune to get a premium experience.

Best Gaming Smartphone [Mainstream] Winner: Infinix GT 30 Pro

Infinix GT 30 Pro made mobile gaming more accessible in the mainstream segment. It's a win that signals Infinix's growing ambition in the competitive gaming smartphone space.

Best Gaming Smartphone [Overall] Winner: iQOO 15

iQOO maintained its dominance in the premium mobile gaming market as its iQOO 15 won the Best Gaming Smartphone [Overall] at the GA Awards 2026. With its premium design, latest hardware, flagship-grade gaming features, and more, it makes it a go-to device for mobile gamers who refuse to compromise.

Best Camera Smartphone [Mainstream] Winner: Oppo F31 Pro+

The Oppo F31 Pro+ won the best camera smartphone award in the mainstream category. The smartphone offered professional-grade photography to everyday users in the mainstream segment with its versatile camera system, paired with Oppo's AI-powered imaging software.

Best Camera Smartphone [Overall] Winner: Vivo X300 Pro

The Vivo X300 Pro became the winner of Gadgets360 Awards 2026 in the best camera smartphone overall category. The latest flagship smartphone from Vivo offered the best cameras for 2025, all thanks to Zeiss-tuned optics and a new telephoto converter kit, which really made it the best camera smartphone of 2025.

Best Foldable/ Flip Smartphone Winner: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 become the winner for the Best foldable/flip smartphone of 2026. Samsung once again reaffirmed its dominance in the foldable category with the Galaxy Z Fold 7, offering a slimmer design, a more refined experience, and more powerful performance than its predecessor.

Best Smartphone Under Rs 1 Lakh [Premium] Winner: Motorola Signature

Motorola Signature became the best smartphone under the Rs. 1 lakh category at the GA Awards 2026. The smartphone offered a slim design, premium materials, a clean user interface, flagship cameras, and more, which helped it carve out a unique identity in this segment.

NDTV Gadgets360 Awards Nominations for Laptops

Now, let's head towards the winners of the GA Awards 2026 in the laptop category.

Best Gaming Laptop: Winner: Asus ROG Strix Scar 16

The Asus ROG Strix Scar 16 become the best gaming laptop for 2025. The gaming laptop delivered top-tier gaming performance, aggressive thermal management, high-refresh-rate display, and more to elevate the whole gaming experience.

Best Premium Laptop: Winner: Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro

Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro became the winner for the Best Premium Laptop at the GA Awards 2026. The latest laptop from Samsung brings a smooth AMOLED display, a featherlight chassis, and impressive battery life, making it a joy to carry and work on.

Best 2-In-1 Laptop Winner: HP Omnibook X Flip 14

The HP OmniBook X Flip 14 was crowned as the Best 2-in-1 Laptop at the GA Awards 2026 event. The laptop is established as the best laptop that can do both heavy lifting and become a tablet for creative tasks, making it one of the smartest 2-in-1s available in the market.

NDTV Gadgets360 Awards Winner for Tablet

Best Tablet [Mainstream] Winner: Xiaomi Pad 7

Xiaomi Pad 7 became the best winner for the Best tablet in the mainstream category. The tablet from the brand delivered exceptional value in the mainstream value for money proposition, along with a smooth performance, a large nano-texture display, and support for different accessories.

NDTV Gadgets360 Awards Nominations for Smartwatch, TWS, and Audio Categories

Here are the winners for smartwatch, TWS, and Audio categories:

Best Smartwatch Winner: Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic became the winner for the Best Smartwatch category at the awards. The latest smartwatch from Samsung brings one of the most advanced health-tracking features, along with a premium design with its iconic rotating bezels.

Best AI Integration By A Smartphone Brand Winner: Nothing

Nothing earned the award of Best AI Integration By A Smartphone Brand at the Gadgets360 Awards 2026. The brand made sure to implement AI that is not only useful to the consumers but also makes the device powerful.

Best AI Integration By A Laptop Brand Winner: Lenovo

Lenovo won the award for the Best AI Integration by a Laptop Brand at the GA Awards 2026. The brand's AI integration across its laptop lineup set a new bar for what smart computing should look like.

Best TWS [Overall] Winner: JBL Tour Pro 3

The JBL Tour Pro 3 has been crowned as the Best Truly Wireless Earbuds this time. The latest earbuds brought innovation to this category with their innovative smart charging case doubling as a standalone display for notifications and controls. JBL delivered a complete, premium package that's hard to beat.

Best Speaker [Mainstream] Winner: Sony Ult Field 5

The Sony Ult Field 5 brought Sony's legendary audio expertise to the mainstream portable speaker segment with impressive results. Its deep bass output, clear highs, and rugged weather-resistant build made it a crowd favourite for both indoor and outdoor use.

Best Headphones [Overall] Winner: Nothing Headphone 1

Nothing Headphone 1 won the award for the Beest Headphones [Overall] at the Gadgets360 Awards 2026. Nothing's first over-ear headphone made an immediate impact, combining the brand's signature transparent design language with genuinely impressive audio performance.

NDTV Gadgets360 Awards Winners for Users' Choice Categories