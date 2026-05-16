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Hansal Mehta’s Khana Dil Se Now Streaming on YouTube: Know Everything About This AI-Powered Cooking Show

Hansal Mehta is back after three decades, with a new show named Khana Dil Se. The show is India’s first AI-Powered cooking show that explores themes of recipes, emotions, and memories.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 16 May 2026 12:00 IST
Hansal Mehta’s Khana Dil Se Now Streaming on YouTube: Know Everything About This AI-Powered Cooking Show

The show is now available to stream on the Terribly Tiny YouTube Channel.

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Highlights
  • Khana Dil Se is an AI-Powered cooking series
  • It has been created by Hansal Mehta
  • Streaming now, only on the TerriblyTinyTales Page on YouTube
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Hansal Mehta, popularly known for his iconic show Khana Khazana, is finally back after three decades, with an all-new cooking show named Khana Dil Se. However, the twist is - this time, the show is powered by AI. This is India's first AI-driven cooking show, wherein the dishes are prepared using AI. Furthermore, the plot of the show not only focuses on food, but also takes the viewers in nostalgia by effective storytelling, emotions, and memories, adding a touch of tradition.

When and Where to Watch Khana Dil Se

The show is now available to stream on the Terribly Tiny YouTube Channel. Currently, one episode has been aired with a duration of 10 minutes. Also, the viewers can watch it online without the need for a subscription.

Official Trailer and Plot of Khana Dil Se

Created by Hansal Mehta, the first episode of the series features a Gujrati dish named Undhiyu, being visually presented with a wrinkled hand, only to deliver the touch of an elderly woman cooking. The episode then explores the flashbacks from the Koli communities, where the dish was made during the celebration of the new harvest. Likewise, the instances from the episode also include the preparation of chaas, and the narrative connects the audience with their roots via emotional storytelling.

Cast and Crew of Khana Dil Se

This show has been created in collaboration with Chef Shamsher Ahmed. Being India's first AI-powered cooking series, this show has adapted the technology by Galleri5. This series has been produced by Vijay Subramaniam from Collective Studios and Sahil Sehgal from True Story Films.

Reception of Khana Dil Se

The series is now out with one episode on YouTube. The IMDb rating, however, is currently awaited.

 

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Further reading: Khana Dil Se, IMDb, Terribly Tiny
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