Human Vapor OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Human Vapor is arriving soon on the OTT platform. Viewers are excited to see the film. It is a story based on a sci-fi thriller and from the classic 1969 Togo film known as The Human Vapor. Its reboot has been presented in the original concept of tokusatsu which is darker and filled with psychological horror. It features large-scale actions with exceptional visual effects. Yeon Sang-ho has created the movie that is famous for creating Train to Busan and Hellbound.

When and Where to Watch

Human Vapor is landing globally on July 2, 2026. It is exclusively available to watch on Netflix.

Trailer and Plot

Netflix launched the trailer of the film in May 2026. It gives a glimpse into the horror setup and portrays a man who is able to turn himself into Vapor. He can escape through any barriers and also carry out many heinous public killings. The authorities try to find and stop him. The story starts with a person who suddenly burst during a live television broadcast. On the other side, Human Vapor kills people and moves through sealed spaces in walls. When he announces his future killings the society gets panicked and a true investigation begins.

Cast and Crew

The cast of Human Vapor has Shun Oguri as the Vapor man and with him there are other actors named Yu Aoi, Suzu Hiroshima, Kenton Hayashi, and Yutaka Takenouchi. It has been directed by Shinzo Katayama and written by Yeong Sang-ho and Ryu Yong-jae. It has been produced by Togo Studios and Wow Point.

Reception

Human Vapor is an intriguing story and first time there is a collaboration between Japanese and Korean creators. So viewers are waiting for it.