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Honor’s Robot Phone With a Rotating Gimbal Camera Gets an Official Launch Window

Honor has partnered with ARRI for the Honor Robot Phone.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 15 May 2026 19:14 IST
Honor’s Robot Phone With a Rotating Gimbal Camera Gets an Official Launch Window

Photo Credit: Honor

The company first teased the Honor Robot Phone during the launch of Honor Magic 8 series

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Highlights
  • Honor Robot Phone will be launched in the second half of this year
  • It was showcased during the MWC 2026
  • The camera functions like a dedicated handheld gimbal
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Honor Robot Phone was previewed at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in March this year. During the event, the company disclosed that the innovative smartphone will be launched later this year. Now, Honor has officially announced the launch timeline of the Honor Robot Phone. It has a different design compared to traditional smartphones, with a robotic gimbal camera module mounted on top. The camera functions like a dedicated handheld gimbal, and it can automatically rotate and track subjects while recording video.

Honor Robot Phone Confirmed to Launch in Q3 2026

Honor CEO Li Jian announced during the Cannes Film Festival that the Honor Robot Phone will be launched in Q3 this year, which means between July and September. "We will pour a century of accumulated imaging science into this small mobile device, empowering Chinese cinema to reach the pinnacle of art with Chinese intelligent manufacturing, and jointly creating our own world glory" (translated from Chinese), Li Jian wrote in a Weibo post.

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The brand has also confirmed its association with ARRI for the handset. With a launch window in Q3, Honor Robot Phone is expected to compete directly with Apple's upcoming foldable phone, Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8 and Google's Pixel 11 series, which are believed to hit markets around the same timeframe.

The company first teased the Honor Robot Phone during the launch of Honor Magic 8 series last year. It was showcased during the MWC 2026 in Barcelona. The handset has a robotic gimbal camera mounted on top, which can rotate automatically to track subjects while recording videos.

The Honor Robot Phone is advertised to offer industry-leading stabilisation performance on a smartphone. It features a three-axis mechanical gimbal stabilisation system with an AI-powered stabilisation engine to respond to movements in real time. It offers intelligent AI subject tracking. It can recognise subjects, anticipate movement, and respond quickly. It also offers a Spinshot mode, which lets users capture in either 90-degree or 180-degree modes, using one-handed controls.

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Further reading: Honor Robot Phone, Honor Robot Phone Specifications, Honor
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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