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Oru Durooha Saahacharyathil Now Streaming on Netflix: All You Need to Know About Plot, Cast, and More

Written and directed by Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval, Oru Durooha Saahacharyathil is a Malayalam psychological thriller film that is now streaming on Netflix.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 16 May 2026 11:00 IST
Oru Durooha Saahacharyathil Now Streaming on Netflix: All You Need to Know About Plot, Cast, and More

Photo Credit: Netflix

Oru Durooha Saahacharyathil is streaming now, only on Netflix

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Highlights
  • Oru Durooha Saahacharyathil is a Malayalam dark psychological film
  • It has been written and directed by Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval
  • Streaming now, only on Netflix
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Oru Durooha Saahacharyathil is a Malayalam dark psychological thriller film that has finally completed its theatrical run and is now streaming on digital screens. The plot of the film revolves around a health worker, whose dedication to his bedridden brother makes him lead a peaceful life. However, things turn upside down when an intruder suddenly breaks into their house, leaving them in a state of hostage. The plot then turns into chaos and tension. The film explores themes of drama, trauma, and dark comedy.

When and Where to Watch Oru Durooha Saahacharyathil

The film is now available to stream exclusively on Netflix in Malayalam. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Oru Durooha Saahacharyathil

Set in the backdrop of Wayanad, this film follows Sethu (Played by Kunchacko Boban), a low-life health worker, who is dedicated to his bedridden brother, Madhu (Played by Dileesh Pothan). While Madhu struggles with mental health issues and experiences hallucinations of a deceased close relative, Sethu controls them by adding feeds. However, their peaceful life is shattered when a suspected Maoist breaks into their home after escaping from a nearby resort. Now, Sethu must navigate his way out of this hostage situation, all while managing the danger and his delusional brother. The sequences are a perfect blend of suspense, thrill, and comedy.

Cast and Crew of Oru Durooha Saahacharyathil

Written and directed by Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval, this film stars Kunchacko Boban in the lead role. Other prominent artists include Chidambaram, Dileesh Pothan, Sajin Gopu, Jaffer Idukki, and more. The music composition of the film has been done by Dawn Vincent, while Manoj Kannoth is the editor.

Reception of Oru Durooha Saahacharyathil

The film was theatrically released on April 15th, 2026, where it received a decent response at the box office. The IMDb rating of the film is 6.6/10.

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Further reading: Oru Durooha Saahacharyathil, psychological thriller, Netflix, IMDb
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
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