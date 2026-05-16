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Inspector Avinash Season 2 Out on OTT: Know Where to Stream This Randeep Hooda Starrer Action Thriller Series

Written and directed by Neeraj Pathak, Inspector Avinash Season 2 has finally arrived on JioHotstar. It stars Randeep Hooda in the lead role.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 16 May 2026 13:00 IST
Inspector Avinash Season 2 Out on OTT: Know Where to Stream This Randeep Hooda Starrer Action Thriller Series

Photo Credit: jiohostar

Season 2 of the series has finally arrived on JioHotstar.

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Highlights
  • Inspector Avinash Season 2 is an action thriller series
  • It has been written and directed by Neeraj Pathak
  • Streaming now, only on JioHotstar
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Created by Neeraj Pathak, Inspector Avinash has finally arrived with its season 2. The plot of the show centres around STF officer Avinash Mishra, whose life takes a dark turn when his son is accused of murder. Following the instances from season 1, this season will involve a major conspiracy, political battle, and a high-stakes investigation of a weapons network. The sequences of the series keep the audience glued to their seats as they offer a perfect blend of drama, suspense, and action.

When and Where to Watch Inspector Avinash Season 2

Season 2 of the series has finally arrived on JioHotstar with 10 episodes, available in multiple languages. The viewers will require an active subscription to stream it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Inspector Avinash Season 2

Set in the backdrop of 1990s Uttar Pradesh, the second season of this series will follow Inspector Avinash (Played by Randeep Hooda), as he navigates his life through professional and personal conflicts. The series will pick up from Inspector Avinash confronting the arms cartel that runs between UP and Nepal. However, his personal life will be equally shattered when his son gets accused of murdering a classmate. Now, he must find his way to tackle the chaos, both legally and morally. Also, his suspension will create even more complexities to the plot.

Cast and Crew of Inspector Avinash Season 2

Directed by Neeraj Pathak, this series stars Randeep Hooda in the lead role. Other prominent actors in key roles include Urvashi Rautela, Shaleen Bhanot, Harjinder Singh, Zakir Hussain, Amit Sial, and more. The cinematography has been delivered by Das Chirantan, while Archit D Rasstogi is the editor.

Reception of Inspector Avinash Season 2'

The second season has finally landed on the digital screens, and the reviews are awaited. However, the show, overall, holds the IMDb rating of 7.6/10.

 

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Further reading: Inspector Avinash Season 2, IMDb, jiohostar
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
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