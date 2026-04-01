Blinkit launched at Terminal 2 of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) on Wednesday, April 1. With this, the quick commerce platform has become the first to be available within the terminal at the Mumbai Airport. The Eternal subsidiary, which operates alongside Zomato and Bistro, said that users will be able to order essentials across the entire terminal, including boarding gates, food courts, and lounge areas. The delivery will be completed by the company's trained team of walkers.

Blinkit Starts Delivery at Mumbai Airport

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), the Co-Founder and CEO of Blinkit, Albinder Dhindsa, announced the expansion of the service. In partnership with the Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), Blinkit launched India's first in-terminal quick commerce service at CSMIA. It is currently available at the domestic departure of Terminal 2.

Now, users travelling domestically can order essentials through the quick commerce app, and have them delivered to their location with the terminal across boarding gates, lounges, food court, and select partner outlets. “Through our partnership with Adani Airports, travellers can now order from a selection of 2500+ products like phone chargers, books, gifts and more on the Blinkit app,” said Dhindsa.

Apart from quick access to items such as travel accessories, electronics, snacks, baby care, and personal essentials, Blinkit will also deliver permissible liquids such as packaged water, cold beverages, and juices by sourcing them from approved in-terminal inventory, in line with airport security protocols. The deliveries are carried out by trained on-ground personnel who procure and deliver the items on foot.

An AAHL Spokesperson said, "Adani Airports is reimagining how digital services can enhance the airport experience. Bringing app-based convenience into the terminal allows passengers to make better use of their time and raises the overall service standard. This is a step towards building more responsive and passenger-centric airports."

For Blinkit, this move means expanding its footprint to a high-volume, high-intent user base who value convenience and speed over pricing. For users, this will ease the panic of realising that they did not pack their charger or neck pillow before a long flight, or quickly getting a snack or a bottle of water without having to walk 200m to find the nearest kiosk.