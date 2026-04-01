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Redmi A7 Pro Launched With 6,000mAh Battery, 13-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Features

Redmi A7 Pro runs on HyperOS 3, which is based on Android 16.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly | Updated: 1 April 2026 17:23 IST
Redmi A7 Pro Launched With 6,000mAh Battery, 13-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi A7 Pro comes in Black, Mist Blue, Palm Green and Sunset Orange shades

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Highlights
  • Redmi A7 Pro sports a 6.9-inch 120Hz HD+ IPS LCD screen
  • It is equipped with a Unisoc T7250 chipset
  • The Redmi A7 Pro supports 15W wired fast charging
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Redmi A7 Pro has been launched as a new budget smartphone from Xiaomi in select global markets. It comes with a 120Hz display, a 6,000mAh battery, and Android 16-based HyperOS 3. It is backed by the Unisoc T7250 chipset and supports up to 128GB of inbuilt storage. The phone also includes AI features like Google Gemini and Circle to Search. It is equipped with a dual rear camera unit. The company has yet to confirm the availability of the smartphone in India.

Redmi A7 Pro Price, Availability

The Redmi A7 Pro comes in 4GB + 64GB and 4GB + 128GB storage options priced at EUR 129.99 (roughly Rs. 14,100) and EUR 149.99 (roughly Rs. 16,300), respectively. It is offered in Black, Mist Blue, Palm Green, and Sunset Orange colourways.

Redmi A7 Pro Features, Specifications

The Redmi A7 Pro sports a 6.9-inch HD+ IPS LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 800 nits brightness. It includes features like DC dimming, TÜV Rheinland eye comfort certifications, and Wet Touch support for better usability in damp conditions. It is powered by a Unisoc T7250 chipset, paired with 4GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB UFS 2.2 onboard storage. The handset ships with Android 16-based HyperOS 3 and includes features like Google Gemini and Circle to Search.

In the camera department, the Redmi A7 Pro is equipped with a 13-megapixel main rear sensor with an f/2.2 aperture, along with an unspecified secondary sensor. For selfies, it has an 8-megapixel front camera with an f/2.2 aperture.

The Redmi A7 Pro packs a 6,000mAh battery with 15W charging support. Connectivity features include dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port, along with a 3.5mm headphone jack and FM radio. It also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. The phone measures 171.56 x 79.47 x 8.15mm and weighs 208g.

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Redmi A7 Pro

Redmi A7 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.90-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
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Further reading: Redmi A7 Pro, Redmi A7 Pro Price, Redmi A7 Pro Launch, Redmi A7 Pro Features, Redmi A7 Series, Redmi, Xiaomi
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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