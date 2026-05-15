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WhatsApp Reportedly Begins Beta Testing View-Once Disappearing Messages Feature on iOS

The feature works alongside WhatsApp's existing disappearing messages system, which currently offers timers of 24 hours, 7 days, and 90 days.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 15 May 2026 19:19 IST
WhatsApp Reportedly Begins Beta Testing View-Once Disappearing Messages Feature on iOS

Photo Credit: WhatsApp

The feature was previously spotted in beta versions of WhatsApp for Android

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Highlights
  • Messages can disappear 5 minutes after they are read
  • Unread messages will still disappear after 24 hours
  • Users must enable the new timer manually
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WhatsApp is testing a new privacy feature that allows disappearing messages to be removed after they are read, rather than only after a fixed period from when they are sent. The feature was previously spotted in beta versions of WhatsApp for Android and is now rolling out to some iPhone beta testers. It adds more flexible controls over how long messages remain visible after the recipient opens them, while also ensuring unread messages are automatically deleted after 24 hours.

WhatsApp Beta for iOS Gets 'After Reading' Message Expiry Feature

According to a blog post by WABetaInfo, the feature is available to some users running WhatsApp beta for iOS version 26.19.10.72 through Apple's TestFlight programme. A limited number of users on the App Store version may also see the option before the wider rollout.whatsapp after reading feature wabetainfo inline wabetainfo

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The new setting reportedly appears as an "After reading" option within WhatsApp's disappearing messages controls. It lets users choose to delete messages after the recipient reads them, rather than starting the countdown as soon as the message is sent. Users can set the post-read timer to five minutes, one hour, or 12 hours. If the recipient does not open the message, WhatsApp will automatically remove it after 24 hours.

The feature works alongside WhatsApp's existing disappearing messages system, which currently offers timers of 24 hours, 7 days, and 90 days. Users can apply these settings to individual chats, or enable them as a default for all new conversations. Notably, the new timer is said to be optional and must be turned on manually. Existing chats will continue to behave as usual unless users decide to enable the feature.

The post also explains that the sender's copy of the message may be deleted according to the selected timer, while the recipient's countdown begins only after the message is read. WhatsApp has not announced when the feature will be available to all users, but the rollout is expected to expand to more beta testers over the coming weeks.

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Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp After Reading, WhatsApp Disappearing Messages, Meta, WhatsApp for iOS, iOS
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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