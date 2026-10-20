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OnePlus 16 vs iQOO 16: Price and Specifications Compared

iQOO 16 sports a larger 6.85-inch AMOLED display.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 20 October 2026 13:00 IST
OnePlus 16 vs iQOO 16: Price and Specifications Compared

Both smartphones are powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset

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Highlights
  • OnePlus 16 packs a 9,000mAh battery
  • OnePlus 16 features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display
  • They have a triple rear camera setup
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OnePlus 16 and iQOO 16 were recently launched in the Chinese market with the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset. The flagship Android smartphones come in different colour options and multiple RAM and storage configurations. Both the OnePlus 16 and iQOO 16 are designed for buyers seeking high performance and a premium gaming experience. They offer high-refresh-rate displays but differ in resolution, camera specs, and battery capacity. Both are expected to launch in India soon, but neither handset has an official launch date. 

Here is a detailed comparison of the OnePlus 16 and iQOO 16, highlighting their features, specifications, and pricing to help you decide which stands out.

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OnePlus 16 vs iQOO 16: Price

OnePlus 16: The OnePlus 16 price starts at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 86,000) for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. The smartphone is also available in 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 1TB options, priced at CNY 6,799 (roughly Rs. 97,000), CNY 7,499 (roughly Rs. 1,07,000), and CNY 8,499 (roughly Rs. 1,21,000), respectively.

iQOO 16: The iQOO 16 is priced at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 86,000) for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model. Its 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 1TB variants are priced at CNY 6,799 (around Rs. 97,000), CNY 7,499 (about Rs. 1,07,000), and CNY 8,499 (roughly Rs. 1,21,000), respectively.

OnePlus 16 launched in Tomorrow's Star, Martian Masterpiece, and Dark Forest (translated from Chinese) colourways. The iQOO 16 is offered in Chasing the Light, Legend, and Racing Track (translated from Chinese) colours.

OnePlus 16 vs iQOO 16: Display, Software

OnePlus 16: The OnePlus 16 features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display. The screen supports a refresh rate of up to 165Hz during regular use and up to 185Hz in supported games. It ships with IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K ratings. 

iQOO 16: Meanwhile, the iQOO 16 sports a larger 6.85-inch AMOLED display with 2K resolution and a refresh rate of up to 165Hz. This model has IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Both phones run Android 17-based software. The OnePlus handset has ColorOS 17, while the iQOO phone has OriginOS 7.

OnePlus 16 vs iQOO 16: Processor, Battery

OnePlus 16: The OnePlus 16 runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset, manufactured using a 2nm process. It has up to 16GB of LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage. It has dedicated gaming chips like the P4 Super Display Chip, Lingxi Touch Chip, and G3 Esports Network Chip.OnePlus 16 packs a 9,000mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging support.

iQOO 16: This high-end model also runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and up to 1TB UFS4.1 storage. It has a dedicated Q4 gaming chip. The iQOO 16, on the other hand, houses an 8,400mAh battery and supports 100W wired and 40W wireless charging.

OnePlus 16 vs iQOO 16: Cameras, Dimensions

OnePlus 16: For optics, the OnePlus 16 features a triple rear camera setup comprising a 200-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 50-megapixel telephoto camera. On the front, it has a 50-megapixel selfie camera with autofocus.

iQOO 16: The iQOO 16 also has three rear cameras, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera, and a 50-megapixel ultrawide shooter. For selfies and video calls, the handset features a 32-megapixel front camera.

OnePlus 16 vs iQOO 16: Which Should You Buy?

Both OnePlus 16 and iQOO 16 are premium offerings powered by the latest Snapdragon chip. Shoppers prioritising a larger battery, an 185Hz refresh rate panel, and an advanced 200-megapixel camera unit can consider the OnePlus 16. The 50-megapixel selfie camera and support for 50W wireless charging also give this model an edge over the iQOO 16.

The iQOO 16 is worth considering for gaming-focused buyers. It has a balanced rear camera unit and a dedicated gaming chip. Its 6.85-inch 2K AMOLED panel would also appeal to users. final choice should depend on your priorities rather than their matching starting prices.

iQOO 16

iQOO 16

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.85-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 8400mAh
OS Android 17
Resolution 1,440x3,168 pixels
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Further reading: OnePlus 16, iQOO 16, OnePlus 16 vs iQOO 16, OnePlus, iQOO
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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