Smartphones are getting expensive with each passing month. Various OEMs have raised the prices of their handsets to adjust to the new supply chain realities and the ongoing RAM and storage crisis. Hence, it is difficult to find the best value-for-money phone in budget segments. However, the sub-Rs. 45,000 price segment has gained more significance, offering decent performance, battery capacity, and camera configuration. There are multiple phones that you can consider in this price range that are powered by the Snapdragon 7 series and Snapdragon 6 series chipsets, which offer decent performance.

We prepared a list of the best smartphones with a Snapdragon chipset that you can purchase under Rs. 45,000 in India. This will help you make an informed buying decision.

Redmi Note 17 Pro

The Redmi Note 17 Pro is one of the latest additions to the list of sub-Rs. 45,000 phones with a Snapdragon chipset. The smartphone is equipped with an octa-core Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 SoC from Qualcomm, which is built on a 4nm process. Apart from this, the handset is offered in 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configurations. It is backed by a 9,000mAh battery, while offering support for 67W wired fast charging. For optics, the phone carries a dual rear camera unit, with a 50-megapixel primary shooter and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate

Chipset: Snapdragon 6s Gen 4

RAM and Storage: 8GB (RAM); 128GB/256GB (Storage)

Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + 8-megapixel (ultrawide); 16-megapixel (selfie)

Battery and charging: 9,000mAh; 67W wired fast charging

Redmi Note 17 Pro Price in India

The Redmi Note 17 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 36,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration.

OnePlus Nord 6

The OnePlus Nord 6 is a mid-range smartphone from the tech firm, which was unveiled earlier this year. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm's octa-core Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, which is the most powerful SoC in this list, paired with a 9,000mAh battery. The OnePlus Nord 6 also ships with suport for 80W wired fast charging. In the camera department, the OnePlus Nord 6 features a dual rear camera system, led by a 50-megapixel primary shooter. It also features a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display that refreshes at up to 165Hz

Chipset: Snapdragon 8s Gen 4

RAM and Storage: 8GB/12GB (RAM) + 256GB (Storage)

Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + 8-megapixel (ultrawide); 32-megapixel (selfie)

Battery and charging: 9,000mAh; 80W wired fast charging

OnePlus Nord 6 Price in India

The OnePlus Nord 6 price in India starts at Rs. 44,999 for the base 8GB + 256GB variant.

Vivo T5 Pro 5G

The Vivo T5 Pro 5G is the higher-end model in the tech firm's mid-range T5 lineup. The handset was launched in India earlier this year. An octa-core Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset from Qualcomm powers the smartphone, along with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The phone packs a 9,020mAh battery, which is the largest in this list. It also supports 90W wired fast charging. The Vivo T5 Pro 5G sports a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display that refreshes at up to 144Hz. It also gets a dual rear camera system.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with up to a 144Hz refresh rate

Chipset: Snapdragon 7s Gen 4

RAM and Storage: 6GB/8GB/12GB (RAM); 128GB/256GB (Storage)

Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + 2-megapixel (bokeh); 32-megapixel (selfie)

Battery and charging: 9,020mAh; 90W wired fast charging

Vivo T5 Pro 5G Price in India

The Vivo T5 Pro 5G price in India starts at Rs. 36,999 for the base 6GB + 128GB option.

Nothing Phone (4a)

The Nothing Phone (4a) was launched in India earlier this year, along with the Carl Pei-led tech firm's Nothing Phone (4a) Pro. The smartphone is equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, featuring an eight-core CPU. The phone also sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPS Flexible AMOLED display, delivering up to a 120Hz refresh rate. It carries a triple rear camera unit, with a 50-megapixel main shooter, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera, and an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter. The smartphone packs a 5,400mAh battery with support for 50W wired fast charging.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPS Flexible AMOLED display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate

Chipset: Snapdragon 7s Gen 4

RAM and Storage: 6GB/8GB/12GB (RAM); 128GB/256GB (Storage)

Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + 50-megapixel (telephoto) + 8-megapixel (ultrawide); 32-megapixel (selfie)

Battery and charging: 5,400mAh; 50W wired fast charging

Nothing Phone (4a) Price in India

The Nothing Phone (4a) price in India starts at Rs. 36,999 for the base 6GB + 128GB model.

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion

The Motorola Edge 70 Fusion was also launched earlier this year with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset. The smartphone is equipped with a 6.78-inch Super HD 1.5K Extreme AMOLED display with up to a 144Hz refresh rate. For optics, the Motorola Edge 70 Fusion carries a dual rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel primary shooter, paired with a 13-megapixel ultrawide shooter. The phone also boasts a 32-megapixel selfie camera. It packs a 7,000mAh battery with support for 68W wired fast charging.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.78-inch Super HD 1.5K Extreme AMOLED display with up to a 144Hz refresh rate

Chipset: Snapdragon 7s Gen 4

RAM and Storage: 8GB/12GB (RAM); 128GB/256GB/512GB (Storage)

Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + 13-megapixel (ultrawide); 32-megapixel (selfie)

Battery and charging: 7,000mAh; 68W wired fast charging

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Price in India

The Motorola Edge 70 Fusion price in India starts at Rs. 30,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant.

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