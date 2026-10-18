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Best Smartphones Under Rs. 45,000 with Snapdragon Processor: Redmi Note 17 Pro, OnePlus Nord 6 and More

OnePlus Nord 6 is equipped with an octa-core Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 18 October 2026 08:00 IST
Best Smartphones Under Rs. 45,000 with Snapdragon Processor: Redmi Note 17 Pro, OnePlus Nord 6 and More

Here's the list of the best phones with Snapdragon SoCs under Rs. 45,000

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Highlights
  • Vivo T5 Pro 5G packs the largest battery in this list
  • Redmi Note 17 Pro features a Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 SoC
  • Nothing Phone 4a boasts a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset
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Smartphones are getting expensive with each passing month. Various OEMs have raised the prices of their handsets to adjust to the new supply chain realities and the ongoing RAM and storage crisis. Hence, it is difficult to find the best value-for-money phone in budget segments. However, the sub-Rs. 45,000 price segment has gained more significance, offering decent performance, battery capacity, and camera configuration. There are multiple phones that you can consider in this price range that are powered by the Snapdragon 7 series and Snapdragon 6 series chipsets, which offer decent performance.

We prepared a list of the best smartphones with a Snapdragon chipset that you can purchase under Rs. 45,000 in India. This will help you make an informed buying decision.

Redmi Note 17 Pro

The Redmi Note 17 Pro is one of the latest additions to the list of sub-Rs. 45,000 phones with a Snapdragon chipset. The smartphone is equipped with an octa-core Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 SoC from Qualcomm, which is built on a 4nm process. Apart from this, the handset is offered in 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configurations. It is backed by a 9,000mAh battery, while offering support for 67W wired fast charging. For optics, the phone carries a dual rear camera unit, with a 50-megapixel primary shooter and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera.

redmi note 17 pro inline

Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate
  • Chipset: Snapdragon 6s Gen 4
  • RAM and Storage: 8GB (RAM); 128GB/256GB (Storage)
  • Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + 8-megapixel (ultrawide); 16-megapixel (selfie)
  • Battery and charging: 9,000mAh; 67W wired fast charging

Redmi Note 17 Pro Price in India

The Redmi Note 17 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 36,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration.

OnePlus Nord 6

The OnePlus Nord 6 is a mid-range smartphone from the tech firm, which was unveiled earlier this year. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm's octa-core Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, which is the most powerful SoC in this list, paired with a 9,000mAh battery. The OnePlus Nord 6 also ships with suport for 80W wired fast charging. In the camera department, the OnePlus Nord 6 features a dual rear camera system, led by a 50-megapixel primary shooter. It also features a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

oneplus nord 6 review ndtv main

Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display that refreshes at up to 165Hz
  • Chipset: Snapdragon 8s Gen 4
  • RAM and Storage: 8GB/12GB (RAM) + 256GB (Storage)
  • Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + 8-megapixel (ultrawide); 32-megapixel (selfie)
  • Battery and charging: 9,000mAh; 80W wired fast charging

OnePlus Nord 6 Price in India

The OnePlus Nord 6 price in India starts at Rs. 44,999 for the base 8GB + 256GB variant.

Vivo T5 Pro 5G

The Vivo T5 Pro 5G is the higher-end model in the tech firm's mid-range T5 lineup. The handset was launched in India earlier this year. An octa-core Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset from Qualcomm powers the smartphone, along with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The phone packs a 9,020mAh battery, which is the largest in this list. It also supports 90W wired fast charging. The Vivo T5 Pro 5G sports a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display that refreshes at up to 144Hz. It also gets a dual rear camera system.

vivo t5 pro 5g

Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with up to a 144Hz refresh rate
  • Chipset: Snapdragon 7s Gen 4
  • RAM and Storage: 6GB/8GB/12GB (RAM); 128GB/256GB (Storage)
  • Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + 2-megapixel (bokeh); 32-megapixel (selfie)
  • Battery and charging: 9,020mAh; 90W wired fast charging

Vivo T5 Pro 5G Price in India

The Vivo T5 Pro 5G price in India starts at Rs. 36,999 for the base 6GB + 128GB option.

Nothing Phone (4a)

The Nothing Phone (4a) was launched in India earlier this year, along with the Carl Pei-led tech firm's Nothing Phone (4a) Pro. The smartphone is equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, featuring an eight-core CPU. The phone also sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPS Flexible AMOLED display, delivering up to a 120Hz refresh rate. It carries a triple rear camera unit, with a 50-megapixel main shooter, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera, and an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter. The smartphone packs a 5,400mAh battery with support for 50W wired fast charging.

nothing phone 4a india launch main

Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPS Flexible AMOLED display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate
  • Chipset: Snapdragon 7s Gen 4
  • RAM and Storage: 6GB/8GB/12GB (RAM); 128GB/256GB (Storage)
  • Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + 50-megapixel (telephoto) + 8-megapixel (ultrawide); 32-megapixel (selfie)
  • Battery and charging: 5,400mAh; 50W wired fast charging

Nothing Phone (4a) Price in India

The Nothing Phone (4a) price in India starts at Rs. 36,999 for the base 6GB + 128GB model.

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion

The Motorola Edge 70 Fusion was also launched earlier this year with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset. The smartphone is equipped with a 6.78-inch Super HD 1.5K Extreme AMOLED display with up to a 144Hz refresh rate. For optics, the Motorola Edge 70 Fusion carries a dual rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel primary shooter, paired with a 13-megapixel ultrawide shooter. The phone also boasts a 32-megapixel selfie camera. It packs a 7,000mAh battery with support for 68W wired fast charging.

motorola edge 70 fusion motorola 1

Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.78-inch Super HD 1.5K Extreme AMOLED display with up to a 144Hz refresh rate
  • Chipset: Snapdragon 7s Gen 4
  • RAM and Storage: 8GB/12GB (RAM); 128GB/256GB/512GB (Storage)
  • Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + 13-megapixel (ultrawide); 32-megapixel (selfie)
  • Battery and charging: 7,000mAh; 68W wired fast charging

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Price in India

The Motorola Edge 70 Fusion price in India starts at Rs. 30,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant.

FAQs

1. Which phone has the largest battery in this list?

The Vivo T5 Pro 5G packs a 9,020mAh battery, which is the largest in this list. However, the OnePlus Nord 6 and Redmi Note 17 Pro also pack a 9,000mAh battery.

2. Which phone is the most recent addition to this list?

The Redmi Note 17 Pro was launched in India on September 15, making it the latest addition to this list.

3. Which smartphone features the biggest display in this list?

The Redmi Note 17 Pro and Vivo T5 Pro 5G sport 6.83-inch displays, the largest in this list.

OnePlus Nord 6

OnePlus Nord 6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent, flagship-grade display
  • Strong, consistent everyday performance
  • Stellar battery life
  • Strong value-for-money proposition
  • Bad
  • Cameras are decent, not segment-leading
Read detailed OnePlus Nord 6 review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 9000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1272x2272 pixels
Motorola Edge 70 Fusion

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Light and durable design
  • Bright and vibrant curved-edge display
  • Loud and immersive speakers
  • Capable primary camera
  • Good video capture capability
  • Decent macro camera
  • Bad
  • HDR10 support is missing
  • Poor ultrawide camera
  • Comes with plenty of preinstalled apps
Read detailed Motorola Edge 70 Fusion review
Display 6.80-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5200mAh
OS Android Android 16
Resolution 2772x1272 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Best Smartphones Under Rs 45000, OnePlus Nord 6, Redmi Note 17 Pro, Motorola Edge 70 Fusion, Vivo T5 Pro 5G, Nothing Phone 4a
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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Best Smartphones Under Rs. 45,000 with Snapdragon Processor: Redmi Note 17 Pro, OnePlus Nord 6 and More
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