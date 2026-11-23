OnePlus 16 has not been officially confirmed for a launch outside China, but we are already seeing rumours about the OnePlus 17 online. A latest leak suggests that the next flagship handset will have a major display upgrade. The OnePlus 17 is said to come with a widescreen panel with a significantly higher refresh rate compared to the OnePlus 16. The existing model runs on a Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset and has a 9,000mAh battery with support for 100W wired and 50W wireless fast charging.

OnePlus 17 Tipped to Feature 240Hz Wide Display

Tipster Smart Pikachu (translated from Chinese) on Weibo claimed that the OnePlus 17 could arrive with a widescreen display supporting a refresh rate of up to 240Hz. However, details about the screen size have yet to be revealed.

Tipster Digital Chat Station had previously hinted at a 6.89-inch 2K, 240Hz display for an upcoming OnePlus 17 smartphone. It is expected to come with BOE's next-generation LIPO panel. The 240Hz refresh rate screen is expected to be beneficial for mobile gamers. It could offer smoother animations and more responsive visuals in supported games.

If the latest leak turns out to be accurate, the OnePlus 17 would be a significant upgrade over the predecessor. The brand has increased the refresh rate on its flagship smartphones over the past few generations. The OnePlus 13 featured a 120Hz display, while the OnePlus 15 introduced a 165Hz panel. The recently launched OnePlus 16 offers a 185Hz screen.

The OnePlus 17 is expected to launch around October next year, following the company's recent flagship launch schedule. The OnePlus 16 was introduced in China last month with a price tag of CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 86,000) for the base configuration with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The OnePlus 16 features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,272 x 2,772 pixels) AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 185Hz. It runs on ColorOS 17, based on Android 17. It ships with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset and carries a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 200-megapixel primary camera. The rear camera unit also has a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 50-megapixel telephoto camera.

OnePlus 16 has a 50-megapixel front-facing camera. It packs a 9,000mAh battery with support for 100W wired and 50W wireless fast charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.