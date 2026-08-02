OnePlus N6x was launched in India on Friday, expanding the options available in the budget 5G smartphone segment. Existing rivals include the iQOO Z11 Lite 5G, which arrived in July, and the Oppo K14x 5G, launched in February with a 4GB + 64GB variant added a month later. The three smartphones target buyers looking for affordable 5G connectivity with large batteries, high refresh rate displays and capable processors. While the OnePlus N6x emphasises battery life and durability, the iQOO Z11 Lite offers a brighter display and more storage options. The Oppo K14x 5G, on the other hand, remains the most affordable of the three while offering faster charging. Here's how the smartphones compare in terms of price, specifications and features.

OnePlus N6x vs iQOO Z11 Lite vs Oppo K14x 5G: Price in India

OnePlus N6x: OnePlus N6x price in India starts at Rs. 18,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant, while the 4GB + 128GB model costs Rs. 20,999. The handset is offered in Burgundy Red and Ice Blue colour options.

iQOO Z11 Lite: iQOO Z11 Lite is priced at Rs. 19,499 for the 4GB + 128GB variant, Rs. 21,499 for the 6GB + 128GB model and Rs. 24,499 for the 6GB + 256GB option. It is available in Midnight Blue and Solar Flame colourways.

Oppo K14x 5G: Oppo K14x starts at Rs. 16,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant. The 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB models are priced at Rs. 18,999 and Rs. 20,999, respectively. It comes in Icy Blue and Prism Violet colour options.

OnePlus N6x vs iQOO Z11 Lite vs Oppo K14x 5G: Display, Software

OnePlus N6x: OnePlus N6x sports a 6.8-inch HD+ (720 x 1,570 pixels) LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 900 nits of peak brightness. The screen also supports eye protection mode, dark mode and screen colour temperature adjustment. It runs on Android 16-based OxygenOS 16 and carries an MIL-STD-810H durability certification.

iQOO Z11 Lite: iQOO Z11 Lite features a 6.74-inch HD (1,600 x 720 pixels) LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,200 nits of brightness. It also includes TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification. The handset ships with Android 16-based OriginOS 6 and carries IP65-rated dust and water resistance.

Oppo K14x 5G: Oppo K14x 5G is equipped with a 6.75-inch HD+ LCD screen offering a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1,125 nits of peak brightness and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. It runs Android 15-based ColorOS 15 and has an IP64-rated build for dust and splash resistance.

OnePlus N6x vs iQOO Z11 Lite vs Oppo K14x 5G: Processor, Battery

OnePlus N6x: OnePlus N6x is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Apex chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. It also includes a vapour chamber cooling system with a 13,280sq mm heat dissipation area. The handset packs a 7,000mAh battery with support for 15W wired fast charging and 5W wired reverse charging.

iQOO Z11 Lite: iQOO Z11 Lite runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It also supports up to 6GB of virtual RAM and expandable storage up to 2TB via a microSD card. The phone houses a 6,500mAh battery with 44W FlashCharge and reverse charging support.

Oppo K14x 5G: Oppo K14x 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The handset packs a 6,500mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging.

OnePlus N6x vs iQOO Z11 Lite vs Oppo K14x 5G: Cameras, Dimensions

OnePlus N6x: OnePlus N6x features a 13-megapixel rear camera with autofocus and up to 10x digital zoom. It also gets a 5-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls. The handset measures 166.38 x 78.13 x 8.65mm and weighs about 214g.

iQOO Z11 Lite: iQOO Z11 Lite carries a 50-megapixel Sony IMX852 primary rear camera alongside a 0.08-megapixel secondary sensor. It also includes a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. The phone measures 167.40 x 77.10 x 8.39mm and weighs 209g.

Oppo K14x 5G: Oppo K14x 5G sports a 50-megapixel primary rear camera alongside a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. For selfies, it gets a 5-megapixel front camera. The handset measures 166.6 x 78.5 x 8.6mm and weighs about 212g.

OnePlus N6x vs iQOO Z11 Lite vs Oppo K14x 5G: Which Should You Buy?

The Oppo K14x 5G is the most affordable option in this comparison and offers a balanced package with a large battery, 45W fast charging and a 50-megapixel primary camera. The iQOO Z11 Lite is a better fit for users looking for a brighter display, expandable storage, IP65 protection and a higher-quality Sony camera sensor. If long battery life is your biggest priority, the OnePlus N6x stands out with its 7,000mAh battery, vapour chamber cooling system and MIL-STD-810H durability certification, although its slower charging and lower-resolution rear camera may not suit everyone.

1. Which phone has the biggest battery among the three? The OnePlus N6x packs the largest battery at 7,000mAh. Both the iQOO Z11 Lite and Oppo K14x 5G feature 6,500mAh batteries. 2. Which phone offers the fastest charging? The Oppo K14x 5G supports 45W wired fast charging, followed closely by the iQOO Z11 Lite with 44W FlashCharge. The OnePlus N6x supports 15W wired charging. 3. Which phone offers the best camera setup? The iQOO Z11 Lite and Oppo K14x 5G both feature 50-megapixel primary cameras, while the iQOO handset uses a Sony IMX852 sensor. The OnePlus N6x comes with a 13-megapixel rear camera.