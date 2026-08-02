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OnePlus N6x vs iQOO Z11 Lite vs Oppo K14x 5G: Price in India, Specifications and Features Compared

The three smartphones target buyers looking for affordable 5G connectivity with large batteries, high refresh rate displays and capable processors.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 2 August 2026 10:00 IST
OnePlus N6x vs iQOO Z11 Lite vs Oppo K14x 5G: Price in India, Specifications and Features Compared
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Highlights
  • OnePlus N6x packs a 7,000mAh battery
  • All three phones feature 120Hz LCD screens
  • OnePlus N6x carries MIL-STD-810H certification
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OnePlus N6x was launched in India on Friday, expanding the options available in the budget 5G smartphone segment. Existing rivals include the iQOO Z11 Lite 5G, which arrived in July, and the Oppo K14x 5G, launched in February with a 4GB + 64GB variant added a month later. The three smartphones target buyers looking for affordable 5G connectivity with large batteries, high refresh rate displays and capable processors. While the OnePlus N6x emphasises battery life and durability, the iQOO Z11 Lite offers a brighter display and more storage options. The Oppo K14x 5G, on the other hand, remains the most affordable of the three while offering faster charging. Here's how the smartphones compare in terms of price, specifications and features.

OnePlus N6x vs iQOO Z11 Lite vs Oppo K14x 5G: Price in India

OnePlus N6x: OnePlus N6x price in India starts at Rs. 18,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant, while the 4GB + 128GB model costs Rs. 20,999. The handset is offered in Burgundy Red and Ice Blue colour options.

iQOO Z11 Lite: iQOO Z11 Lite is priced at Rs. 19,499 for the 4GB + 128GB variant, Rs. 21,499 for the 6GB + 128GB model and Rs. 24,499 for the 6GB + 256GB option. It is available in Midnight Blue and Solar Flame colourways.

Oppo K14x 5G: Oppo K14x starts at Rs. 16,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant. The 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB models are priced at Rs. 18,999 and Rs. 20,999, respectively. It comes in Icy Blue and Prism Violet colour options.

OnePlus N6x vs iQOO Z11 Lite vs Oppo K14x 5G: Display, Software

OnePlus N6x: OnePlus N6x sports a 6.8-inch HD+ (720 x 1,570 pixels) LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 900 nits of peak brightness. The screen also supports eye protection mode, dark mode and screen colour temperature adjustment. It runs on Android 16-based OxygenOS 16 and carries an MIL-STD-810H durability certification.

iQOO Z11 Lite: iQOO Z11 Lite features a 6.74-inch HD (1,600 x 720 pixels) LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,200 nits of brightness. It also includes TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification. The handset ships with Android 16-based OriginOS 6 and carries IP65-rated dust and water resistance.

Oppo K14x 5G: Oppo K14x 5G is equipped with a 6.75-inch HD+ LCD screen offering a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1,125 nits of peak brightness and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. It runs Android 15-based ColorOS 15 and has an IP64-rated build for dust and splash resistance.

OnePlus N6x vs iQOO Z11 Lite vs Oppo K14x 5G: Processor, Battery

OnePlus N6x: OnePlus N6x is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Apex chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. It also includes a vapour chamber cooling system with a 13,280sq mm heat dissipation area. The handset packs a 7,000mAh battery with support for 15W wired fast charging and 5W wired reverse charging.

iQOO Z11 Lite: iQOO Z11 Lite runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It also supports up to 6GB of virtual RAM and expandable storage up to 2TB via a microSD card. The phone houses a 6,500mAh battery with 44W FlashCharge and reverse charging support.

Oppo K14x 5G: Oppo K14x 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The handset packs a 6,500mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging.

OnePlus N6x vs iQOO Z11 Lite vs Oppo K14x 5G: Cameras, Dimensions

OnePlus N6x: OnePlus N6x features a 13-megapixel rear camera with autofocus and up to 10x digital zoom. It also gets a 5-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls. The handset measures 166.38 x 78.13 x 8.65mm and weighs about 214g.

iQOO Z11 Lite: iQOO Z11 Lite carries a 50-megapixel Sony IMX852 primary rear camera alongside a 0.08-megapixel secondary sensor. It also includes a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. The phone measures 167.40 x 77.10 x 8.39mm and weighs 209g.

Oppo K14x 5G: Oppo K14x 5G sports a 50-megapixel primary rear camera alongside a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. For selfies, it gets a 5-megapixel front camera. The handset measures 166.6 x 78.5 x 8.6mm and weighs about 212g.

OnePlus N6x vs iQOO Z11 Lite vs Oppo K14x 5G: Which Should You Buy?

The Oppo K14x 5G is the most affordable option in this comparison and offers a balanced package with a large battery, 45W fast charging and a 50-megapixel primary camera. The iQOO Z11 Lite is a better fit for users looking for a brighter display, expandable storage, IP65 protection and a higher-quality Sony camera sensor. If long battery life is your biggest priority, the OnePlus N6x stands out with its 7,000mAh battery, vapour chamber cooling system and MIL-STD-810H durability certification, although its slower charging and lower-resolution rear camera may not suit everyone.

1. Which phone has the biggest battery among the three?

The OnePlus N6x packs the largest battery at 7,000mAh. Both the iQOO Z11 Lite and Oppo K14x 5G feature 6,500mAh batteries.

2. Which phone offers the fastest charging?

The Oppo K14x 5G supports 45W wired fast charging, followed closely by the iQOO Z11 Lite with 44W FlashCharge. The OnePlus N6x supports 15W wired charging.

3. Which phone offers the best camera setup?

The iQOO Z11 Lite and Oppo K14x 5G both feature 50-megapixel primary cameras, while the iQOO handset uses a Sony IMX852 sensor. The OnePlus N6x comes with a 13-megapixel rear camera.

OnePlus N6x vs iQOO Z11 Lite vs OPPO K14x 5G comparison
  OnePlus N6x
OnePlus N6x
iQOO Z11 Lite
iQOO Z11 Lite
OPPO K14x 5G
OPPO K14x 5G
Key Specs
Display6.80-inch6.74-inch6.75-inch
ProcessorMediaTek Dimensity 6360 MaxMediaTek Dimensity 6300MediaTek Dimensity 6300
Front Camera5-megapixel 5-megapixel 5-megapixel
Rear Camera13-megapixel 50-megapixel + 0.08-megapixel 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM4GB4GB, 6GB4GB, 6GB
Storage64GB128GB, 256GB64GB, 128GB
Battery Capacity7000mAh6500mAh6500mAh
OSAndroid 16Android 16Android 15
Resolution720x1570 pixels720x1600 pixels720x1570 pixels
GENERAL
BrandOnePlusiQOOOPPO
ModelN6xZ11 LiteK14x 5G
Release dateJuly 31, 2026July 24, 2026February 10, 2026
AI EnabledYes--
Launched in IndiaYesYesYes
Body typePolycarbonate--
Dimensions (mm)166.38 x 78.13 x 8.65167.40 x 77.10 x 8.39166.60 x 78.50 x 8.60
Weight (g)214.00209.00212.00
Battery capacity (mAh)700065006500
Removable batteryNoNoNo
Fast charging15W Fast Charging44W Flash Charge45W Fast Charging
Wireless chargingNoNoNo
ColoursBurgundy Red and Ice BlueMidnight Blue and Solar FlameIcy Blue, Prism Violet
IP rating-IP65IP64
DISPLAY
Refresh Rate120 Hz120 Hz120 Hz
Resolution StandardHD+HD+HD+
Screen size (inches)6.806.746.75
Resolution720x1570 pixels720x1600 pixels720x1570 pixels
Aspect ratio19.5:9--
Pixels per inch (PPI)254-256
HARDWARE
Processorocta-coreocta-coreocta-core
Processor makeMediaTek Dimensity 6360 MaxMediaTek Dimensity 6300MediaTek Dimensity 6300
RAM4GB4GB, 6GB4GB, 6GB
Internal storage64GB128GB, 256GB64GB, 128GB
Expandable storageNoYes-
Expandable storage type-microSD-
CAMERA
Rear camera13-megapixel (f/2.2)50-megapixel (f/1.8) + 0.08-megapixel (f/3.0)50-megapixel (f/1.8) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4)
No. of Rear Cameras122
Rear autofocusYes-Yes
Rear flashYesYesYes
Front camera5-megapixel (f/2.2)5-megapixel (f/2.2)5-megapixel (f/2.2)
No. of Front Cameras111
Pop-Up CameraNo-No
Front autofocusNo--
Front flashNo--
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 16Android 16Android 15
SkinOxygenOS 16OriginOS 6ColorOS 15
CONNECTIVITY
BluetoothYesYes, v 5.40Yes, v 5.40
Number of SIMs222
Active 4G on both SIM cardsYesYesYes
USB OTG-Yes-
USB Type-C-YesYes
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIM-Nano-SIM
4G/ LTEYes-Yes
5G--Yes
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIM-Nano-SIM
4G/ LTEYes-Yes
5G--Yes
SENSORS
Face unlockYes--
Compass/ MagnetometerYesYesYes
Proximity sensorYesYesYes
AccelerometerYesYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYesYes
GyroscopeYesYes-
Fingerprint sensor-YesYes
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating--
Design Rating--
Display Rating--
Software Rating--
Performance Rating--
Battery Life Rating--
Camera Rating--
Value for Money Rating--
Comments

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Further reading: OnePlus N6x, iQOO Z11 Lite, Oppo K14x 5G, OnePlus N6x Price in India, iQOO Z11 Lite Price in India, Oppo K14x 5G Price in India, OnePlus N6x Features, iQOO Z11 Lite Features, Oppo K14x 5G Features, OnePlus, iQOO, Oppo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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