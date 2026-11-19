OnePlus 16 launched in China in mid-October with the flagship Snapdragon chipset. The smartphone has yet to make its debut in global markets. However, rumours suggest the tech firm is gearing up to unveil the handset in India. A month after its China debut, details regarding its rumoured successor have started surfacing online. Expected to be marketed as the OnePlus 17, the smartphone is said to launch next year with an upgraded display. It might sport a new display with an “ultra-high refresh rate”. The OnePlus 17 will reportedly also boast relatively thin bezels.

OnePlus 17 Specifications and Features (Expected)

In a Weibo post, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) shared key details about an unspecified smartphone scheduled to launch next year. Other users in the comments say that the specifications belong to the rumoured OnePlus 17. The leaker claims the handset will feature a new 6.89-inch 2K display. It might also ship with BOE's next-generation LIPO panel.

Further, the OnePlus 17 will reportedly sport “ultra-narrow” bezels on all four sides of the touchscreen. The smartphone might also offer BT.2020 colour gamut and a custom display chip. On top of this, the next-generation OnePlus flagship's display is said to deliver up to a 240Hz refresh rate. However, the tech firm has yet to confirm these details.

If true, the OnePlus 17 would debut with notable upgrades over the OnePlus 16, which launched in China on October 12 at a starting price of CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 86,000) for the base model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. For reference, the OnePlus 16 is equipped with a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ (1,272 x 2,772 pixels) AMOLED display, offering up to a 185Hz refresh rate, 450 ppi pixel density, up to 2,000 nits local peak brightness, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, always-on display, and a PWM DC Dimming frequency of 3,840Hz.

To recap, the OnePlus 16 is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset, built on a 2nm process and delivering a peak clock speed of up to 5.01GHz. The phone also features a 9,000mAh battery with support for 100W (wired) and 50W (wireless) fast charging. It also boasts a tri-gaming chip unit, with a P4 Super Display Chip, Lingxi Touch Chip, and G3 Esports Network Chip.