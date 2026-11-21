After their respective launches in China, multiple reports have seemingly confirmed that the OnePlus 16 and the iQOO 16 may be coming to India. There were reports which initially pointed out that OnePlus 16 may not be coming to India. But a recent report now states that the OnePlus flagship could be on the cards. The iQOO 16 on the other hand has been greenlit through and through. After its launch in China in late September, the phone was showcased at the India Mobile Congress 2026 (IMC 2026) event, with a recent report pointing out that the flagship smartphone could launch by mid-December.

To keep things crystal clear, neither of these smartphones have been officially confirmed to launch in India.

OnePlus 16 vs iQOO 16: Availability, Expected Price, Colourways

OnePlus 16: The OnePlus 16 was launched in China on 12 October with the phone currently priced from CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 86,000) for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. Meanwhile, a recent leak hinted that the phone is expected to be priced between Rs. 1,30,000 to Rs. 1,40,000 (after taxes and duties). The phone is expected to be available in ‘Tomorrow's Star', Martian Masterpiece, and Dark Forest (translated from Chinese) colourways, which is basically Silver, Orange and Black.

iQOO 16:The iQOO 16 was launched in China with prices also starting from CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 86,000), which is the same as the OnePlus 16. The iQOO 16 according to a recent leak is expected to be priced from around Rs. 1,00,000 in India. The iQOO 16 was launched in ‘Chasing the Light' (textured silver), Legend (dark blue), and Racing Track(white) colourways.

OnePlus 16 vs iQOO 16: Design and Display

OnePlus 16:The OnePlus 16 uses ‘Crystal Shield Glass' for its display and rear panel, while the Tomorrow's Star finish has a glass-fiber reinforced plastic black to accommodate the light arrangement. It's unclear if the ‘Tomorrow's Star' finish will make it to India. All the colourways are IP68 and IP69K dust and water resistant and have an aluminium frame. The phone has a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ (1,272 x 2,772 pixels) AMOLED display with standard 165Hz refresh rate and a special 185Hz for supported games.

iQOO 16: The iQOO 16 uses an unspecified type of front and rear glass with an aluminium frame. The unique ‘Chasing the Light' finish makes use of a glass-fiber reinforced plastic. The phone is both IP68 and IP69 rated for dust and water resistance. The phone has a 6.85-inch 2K (1,440 x 3,168 pixels) AMOLED display with Samsung M16 luminescent material, and a 165Hz refresh rate.

OnePlus 16 vs iQOO 16: Chipset, OS

OnePlus 16:The OnePlus 16 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset manufactured using the 2nm fabrication node. This chipset offers a maximum clock speed of 5.01GHz, and has an Adreno 850 GPU. The phone is also equipped with a number of additional chips in a tri-cluster setup. This would include the P4 Super Display Chip, Lingxi Touch Chip, and G3 Esports Network Chip, which should in theory make it ideal for gaming. The phone is powered by OxygenOS 17, which is based on Android 17. Given the swap to ColourOS, the handset should come with ColourOS 17, when launched in India.

iQOO 16: The iQOO 16 also has the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6. iQOO makes use of its proprietary Q4 gaming chip, to attain higher refresh rates when playing games. The iQOO 16 is also equipped with an upgraded vapour chamber solution with an 8,500 sq mm heat dissipation area. Being an iQOO device it is powered by Vivo's OriginOS 7, which is based on Android 17.

OnePlus 16 vs iQOO 16: Cameras

OnePlus 16:The OnePlus 16 is the better equipped smartphone with a 200-megapixel primary camera (PDAF + OIS). There is a 50-megapixel 3X optical telephoto camera (PDAF + OIS) and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera (PDAF). Selfies are handled by a 50-megapixel camera (AF). The rear camera system also includes a laser focussing system and a colour spectrum sensor. The phone also supports 8K video recordings along with Dolby Vision support.

iQOO 16:The iQOO 16 isn't as well-equipped as the OnePlus 16 when it comes to photography and video. This is possibly why the iQOO 16 is expected to be priced a lot lower than the OnePlus 16 when launched in India. The phone has a 50-megapixel primary camera (PDAF + OIS), a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto with 3X optical zoom (PDAF + OIS) and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera with autofocus. The phone is also equipped with a 32-megapixel selfie camera. Video recordings max out at 8K resolution at 30 fps.

OnePlus 16 vs iQOO 16: Battery

OnePlus 16: The OnePlus 16 does have a slight edge going solely by its battery capacity. The phone is equipped with a 9,000mAh silicon-carbon battery supporting 100W wired and 50W wireless charging. The phone also supports bypass charging which is great for gamers.

iQOO 16:The iQOO 16 has a slightly smaller 8,400mAh silicon-carbon battery which also supports 100W wired charging and 40W wireless charging. The iQOO 16 also supports bypass charging.

OnePlus 16 vs iQOO 16: Verdict

While neither brand has confirmed its India launch, it's easy to tell that both of these devices will have similar capability when it comes to gaming performance. The iQOO 16 should have a lower price tag than the OnePlus 16, but the OnePlus 16 should be a better all-rounder (because of its bigger battery and better cameras), solely going by their specifications on paper. If and when the devices do launch, do stay tuned for our detailed reviews.