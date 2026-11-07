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Upcoming Smartphones in November 2026: Vivo X500 Series, Xiaomi 18 Pro Series, Oppo Reno 17 Series and More

From the Vivo X500 series to the Oppo Reno 17 lineup, here are the key smartphones to watch out for in November.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 7 November 2026 14:00 IST
Upcoming Smartphones in November 2026: Vivo X500 Series, Xiaomi 18 Pro Series, Oppo Reno 17 Series and More

Motorola showcased Signature 27 at IMC 2026 earlier this month

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Highlights
  • Vivo X500 series may launch in India late November
  • Oppo Reno 17 line confirmed for November launch in China
  • Motorola Signature 27 arrives on November 5 in global markets
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The month of November is expected to bring several smartphone launches across flagship and mid-range segments. Brands have been preparing new devices not just for China, but for India and other global markets as well. The upcoming lineup includes camera-focused flagships from the Vivo X500 series. Meanwhile, Motorola could introduce its second model in the Signature lineup in the form of Signature 27. Some launches have already been confirmed for this month, while others are based on reports and leaks.

From the Vivo X500 series to the Oppo Reno 17 lineup, here are the key smartphones to watch out for in November.

Vivo X500 Series

The Vivo X500 series is expected to launch in India towards the end of November. The lineup includes the Vivo X500, Vivo X500 Pro and Vivo X500 Pro Max, although the company has yet to confirm which models will arrive in the country. The series made its global debut on October 28, with the global lineup including the Pro and Pro Max models. The Vivo X500 Pro Max is tipped to support 60fps autofocus tracking for snapshot photography and 4K cinematic slow-motion recording at up to 960fps.

Vivo X500, X500 Pro, X500 Pro Max Launched Globally: Price, Specifications

Oppo Reno 17 Series

The Oppo Reno 17 series is confirmed to launch in China in November, although Oppo has yet to announce an exact date. The lineup is expected to include the standard Reno 17 and Reno 17 Pro, and pre-orders are already open in China. According to reports, the standard model could feature a 6.5-inch display, an 8,000mAh-class battery, and a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset. The Reno 17 Pro is tipped to get a 6.3-inch display, a 7,200mAh-class battery, and a MediaTek Dimensity 8550 processor. Both phones are also expected to feature a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera.

Xiaomi 18 Pro, Xiaomi 18 Pro Max

The Xiaomi 18 Pro and Xiaomi 18 Pro Max are set to launch in global markets in November, the company has confirmed. Both smartphones debuted in China in September and are expected to retain their respective Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 and Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipsets in global markets. Xiaomi has not yet revealed the exact launch date. A retailer listing suggests that the Xiaomi 18 Pro could be priced from around Rs. 1.5 lakh in Europe, while the Pro Max could be listed at roughly Rs. 1.89 lakh. The company had also previously teased the Xiaomi 18 Pro's India arrival and showcased the phone at IMC 2026.

Xiaomi 18 Pro, Xiaomi 18 Pro Max Global Launch Timeline Announced

Motorola Signature 27

Motorola has confirmed that the Signature 27 will launch globally on November 5. The handset was first unveiled at the Snapdragon Summit 2026 and was subsequently showcased at IMC 2026. A Geekbench listing suggests that the phone will ship with Android 17 and 12GB of RAM, while Motorola has confirmed the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset. The device is expected to arrive in Pantone Coal Smoke and Pantone Capulet Green finishes. The company has also promised seven years of OS upgrades. Motorola has separately confirmed that the phone will launch in India in November.

Motorola Signature 27 Confirmed to Launch in India Next Month as Microsite Goes Live on Company's Website

OnePlus 16

The OnePlus 16 has already launched in China, but its India and global availability remains unconfirmed. According to tipster Abhishek Yadav on X, the company is testing Indian and global software builds of the handset under three model numbers: CPH2901, CPH2903 and CPH2905. The report suggests that an international launch has not been ruled out, despite OnePlus recently withdrawing from the US and European markets. The China model features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 185Hz and is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset. It also packs a 9,000mAh battery and a triple rear camera system led by a 200-megapixel sensor.

OnePlus 16 Global and Indian Variants Reportedly Under Testing With Three Model Numbers

Xiaomi 18 Pro

Xiaomi 18 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 6.40-inch
Cover Display 2.70-inch
Cover Resolution 596x912 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 17
Resolution 1,120x2,436 pixels
Xiaomi 18 Pro Max

Xiaomi 18 Pro Max

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 6.90-inch
Cover Display 2.90-inch
Cover Resolution 596x976 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 8500mAh
OS Android 17
Resolution 1,208x2,624 pixels
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Further reading: Motorola Signature 27, Vivo X500, Oppo Reno 17, OnePlus 16, Xiaomi 18 Pro
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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