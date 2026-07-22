Samsung's second Galaxy Unpacked 2026 is nearly here. At its bi-annual hardware showcase, which commences in a few hours, the South Korean tech conglomerate is expected to unveil its next-generation foldables, including the highly-anticipated wide fold model. The rumour mill suggests that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 8, and Galaxy Z Flip 8 could be announced. Galaxy Unpacked, which is the company's second in-person launch event of the year, will be streamed live via its platforms and social media channels.

Thanks to recent reports, we already know that Samsung's next-generation Galaxy Z foldables will be launched at the event. The company says its upcoming devices will combine AI-powered experiences with innovative hardware to deliver more personalised and adaptive experiences. Alongside, Samsung is also expected to refresh its smartwatch lineup with the introduction of the Galaxy Watch 9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2.

We'll post all of the latest updates before and during the event, which begins at 6:30 pm this evening, on this live blog. You can refresh the page to see the latest updates about the Galaxy foldables and the Galaxy Watch models. Stay tuned for all the upcoming announcements during the second Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event of 2026 on Gadgets 360. Don't forget to follow us on X, Instagram, WhatsApp, and YouTube, where we'll post all the latest updates from the Galaxy Unpacked event.