From the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra to the Galaxy Watch 9, here's everything Samsung could launch at its first Galaxy Unpacked event of 2026.
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026 LIVE: Samsung’s Ultra Foldable to Borrow S26 Ultra’s Camera Features? Leaks suggest Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra could borrow several camera capabilities from the company's non-foldable flagship, the Galaxy S26 Ultra. Among the rumoured improvements expected to arrive this year are improved image resolution and low-light photography performance. Several professional-grade video editing features could also make their way to the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra. These capabilities, however, are expected to be exclusive to the Ultra model, which means the Galaxy Z Fold 8 could have a more conventional camera system.
2026-07-22T15:54:58+0530
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026 LIVE: Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 Performance Upgrades The clock is ticking and the Galaxy Unpacked event is hours from commencement. While the Galaxy Z Fold 8 series might steal the show, the anticipated unveiling of the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 is also something you should keep an eye on. It looks like Samsung has finally decided to refresh the lineup after two years since the launch of the first Galaxy Watch Ultra. The smartwatch is said to deliver a notable performance upgrade over its predecessor, since the company might equip it with a Snapdragon Wear Elite SoC, instead of an Exynos chip.
2026-07-22T15:30:52+0530
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026 LIVE: Galaxy Z Flip FE Might Not Get Refreshed While most of you must be excited for the unveiling of the book-style Galaxy Z Fold 8 series, it looks like Samsung is not refreshing the 'Fan Edition' Galaxy Z Flip model, at least not during today's event. The company surprised fans last year with the launch of the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, which currently retails as its most affordable foldable.
2026-07-22T15:03:05+0530
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026 LIVE: Galaxy Z Flip 8 Could Mark the End of Company's Flip Foldables Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip lineup could come to an end after the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 8, according to a claim from tipster. The latest leak suggests the clamshell foldable may be the company's final compact foldable smartphone. If accurate, the move could signal a broader shift in Samsung's foldable strategy. The Galaxy Z Flip 8, however, is still expected to debut alongside other foldable devices at the company's Galaxy Unpacked event today.
2026-07-22T14:37:45+0530
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026 LIVE: Four Hours Until the Galaxy Unpacked Event Begins Samsung is gearing up to launch new foldables at its Galaxy Unpacked event, and only a few hours remain until the next generation of foldable phones is unveiled. We're going to quickly recap all the leaked information related to the purported Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip 8, and the Galaxy smartwatches, in our upcoming updates on the blog. We're also expecting information on One UI 9, which is based on Android 17, arriving with the Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip handsets later today.
2026-07-22T14:10:32+0530
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026 LIVE: Popular Storage Upgrade Could Be Scrapped Samsung could alter its long-running pre-order storage upgrade programme this year. Historically, the company has routinely offered customers a complimentary storage upgrade when they pre-order the next-generation flagship Galaxy devices. For example, someone who pre-reserved a Galaxy S26 256GB variant would be eligible to receive a 512GB model at no extra cost. This benefit could be removed. Instead of a complimentary storage upgrade, customers may have to pay about half the difference in storage price. This move is attributed to rising storage and DRAM memory prices, which have ultimately increased manufacturing costs of smartphones.
2026-07-22T13:56:22+0530
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026 LIVE: New Crease-Free Display Tech to Debut Samsung has teased its latest Flex Titanium display technology, which the company says will be found on its upcoming foldable handsets, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold, and Galaxy Z Flip 8. The tech giant claims that the Flex Titanium technology helps in reducing the visible crease in the middle of the screen, which is found on most foldables. It is also advertised to improve the screen durability, while offering a more immersive viewing experience. But will it actually achieve this? Stay tuned for the Galaxy Unpacked this evening!
2026-07-22T13:32:58+0530
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026 LIVE: Samsung Galaxy Glasses Expected to LaunchAlongside the foldables, the South Korean tech giant is expected to launch a new range of wearables. One of the highlights of the range is said to be the new Samsung Galaxy Glasses, marking the tech giant's foray into a new category. During Google I/O, we caught a glimpse of the smart wearable. However, the smart glasses could finally get a price tag and will soon be available for you.Here’s all about Samsung’s smart glasses
2026-07-22T13:11:06+0530
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026 LIVE: Samsung Shifts Foldable Production StrategyAccording to reports, Samsung will produce 2.8 million units of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 this year, outpacing the production targets of both the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra and the Galaxy Z Flip 8. Samsung could manufacture 2 million units of Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, while it is reportedly targeting 1.5 million units of Galaxy Z Flip 8.These figures appear to show a significant shift from Samsung's original production plans, which reportedly allocated manufacturing capacity almost evenly between the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra.
2026-07-22T12:57:16+0530
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026 LIVE: Samsung’s Most Anticipated FoldableThe most notable announcement during this year’s Galaxy Unpacked is expected to be the Galaxy Z Fold 8, which is the company’s long-rumoured wide-foldable. While previous iterations have followed a traditional book-style form factor, this year's model could adopt a shorter and noticeably wider frame. It could have a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X inner display, a 5.5-inch cover screen, and Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset.Here's everything we know about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8
2026-07-22T12:44:33+0530
Samsung Unpacked 2026 LIVE: What are the Pre-Reservation Benefits?Samsung has begun pre-reservations for its next-generation Galaxy foldable smartphones and smartwatches in India ahead of launch. Interested customers in India can secure pre-order benefits by paying a refundable token amount of Rs. 999 on the Samsung India website. Those who pre-reserve an eligible Galaxy device will receive a voucher worth Rs. 2,799, which can be redeemed during the final pre-order of the handset after launch.Customers who pre-reserve these devices will also be eligible for the highest exchange value when purchasing the new smartphones or smartwatches.You can read about all of the benefits here
2026-07-22T12:25:57+0530
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026 LIVE: How to Watch OnlineSamsung’s latest hardware showcase will take place in London at 6:30pm IST. While it is primarily an in-person affair, it will also be live-streamed on Samsung.com, Samsung Newsroom, and its official YouTube channel. Registrations for the event are already open through the tech giant's website, where users can sign up to receive updates, teasers, trailers, and launch offers ahead of the event's keynote.
2026-07-22T11:48:00+0530
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026 LIVE: What to Expect Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026 begins at 6:30pm IST, which means only a few hours remain until Samsung takes the wraps off its latest foldables smartphones and smartwatches. If you want to read about the devices that the company is likely to launch at its second Galaxy Unpacked event of 2026, you can read our detailed coverage of what to expect from the event.Here's what Samsung is expected to launch at its Galaxy Unpacked Event
2026-07-22T11:42:38+0530
Samsung's second Galaxy Unpacked 2026 is nearly here. At its bi-annual hardware showcase, which commences in a few hours, the South Korean tech conglomerate is expected to unveil its next-generation foldables, including the highly-anticipated wide fold model. The rumour mill suggests that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 8, and Galaxy Z Flip 8 could be announced. Galaxy Unpacked, which is the company's second in-person launch event of the year, will be streamed live via its platforms and social media channels.
Thanks to recent reports, we already know that Samsung's next-generation Galaxy Z foldables will be launched at the event. The company says its upcoming devices will combine AI-powered experiences with innovative hardware to deliver more personalised and adaptive experiences. Alongside, Samsung is also expected to refresh its smartwatch lineup with the introduction of the Galaxy Watch 9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2.
We'll post all of the latest updates before and during the event, which begins at 6:30 pm this evening, on this live blog. You can refresh the page to see the latest updates about the Galaxy foldables and the Galaxy Watch models. Stay tuned for all the upcoming announcements during the second Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event of 2026 on Gadgets 360. Don't forget to follow us on X, Instagram, WhatsApp, and YouTube, where we'll post all the latest updates from the Galaxy Unpacked event.
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