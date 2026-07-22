Vivo is rumoured to revive its S-series smartphone lineup in India after nearly six years. The rumour mill suggests that the Vivo S2 could launch soon as the successor to the Vivo S1, which debuted in 2019. While the company has yet to acknowledge the handset, a promotional poster that was allegedly shared with offline retail partners has reportedly been leaked. It hints towards the purported handset's imminent arrival in India.

Vivo S2 Promotional Poster Leak

According to a 91Mobiles Hindi report, an alleged promotional poster of the Vivo S2 surfaced online. The marketing material reportedly carries the tagline "Vivo S Series Coming Soon", which suggests that the Vivo S-series could be reintroduced in India after a nearly six-year absence.

The obtained poster also reportedly provides a glimpse at the purported handset's design. It features a horizontal rear camera module that reportedly resembles the design of the recently launched Vivo X300 FE.

While the company has yet to confirm any details, the handset was previously rumoured to be launched in India in July. It is expected to fall in the premium segment, with prices ranging from Rs. 45,000 to Rs. 50,000. The purported handset will reportedly be a photography-focused model with a slim and lightweight build.

The Vivo S2 was also recently spotted on the GSMA database with the model number V2576. Further, it was discovered on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification, hinting towards its imminent debut. The phone is expected to rival handsets like the OnePlus 15R, iQOO 15R, and the Vivo X200 FE in the aforementioned price segment. Its debut is expected to mark the return of the Vivo S series in India for the first time since 2019.

For context, the Vivo S1 was launched with a price tag of Rs. 17,990. It features a 6.38-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Super AMOLED display. Under the hood, the phone has the MediaTek Helio P65 (MT6768) SoC, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM. It has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 16-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor.

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