Technology News
English Edition

Vivo S2 India Launch Reportedly On the Horizon as Promotional Poster Leaks

The Vivo S2 is expected to fall in the premium segment, with prices ranging from Rs. 45,000 to Rs. 50,000.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 22 July 2026 08:52 IST
Vivo S2 India Launch Reportedly On the Horizon as Promotional Poster Leaks

Vivo launched the S1 (pictured) in India back in 2019

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • The S-series may return to India after six years with the new Vivo S2
  • A promotional poster has reportedly leaked ahead of anticipated debut
  • The Vivo S2 was spotted on the GSMA database with model number V2576
Advertisement

Vivo is rumoured to revive its S-series smartphone lineup in India after nearly six years. The rumour mill suggests that the Vivo S2 could launch soon as the successor to the Vivo S1, which debuted in 2019. While the company has yet to acknowledge the handset, a promotional poster that was allegedly shared with offline retail partners has reportedly been leaked. It hints towards the purported handset's imminent arrival in India.

Vivo S2 Promotional Poster Leak

According to a 91Mobiles Hindi report, an alleged promotional poster of the Vivo S2 surfaced online. The marketing material reportedly carries the tagline "Vivo S Series Coming Soon", which suggests that the Vivo S-series could be reintroduced in India after a nearly six-year absence.

The obtained poster also reportedly provides a glimpse at the purported handset's design. It features a horizontal rear camera module that reportedly resembles the design of the recently launched Vivo X300 FE. 

While the company has yet to confirm any details, the handset was previously rumoured to be launched in India in July. It is expected to fall in the premium segment, with prices ranging from Rs. 45,000 to Rs. 50,000. The purported handset will reportedly be a photography-focused model with a slim and lightweight build.

The Vivo S2 was also recently spotted on the GSMA database with the model number V2576. Further, it was discovered on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification, hinting towards its imminent debut. The phone is expected to rival handsets like the OnePlus 15R, iQOO 15R, and the Vivo X200 FE in the aforementioned price segment. Its debut is expected to mark the return of the Vivo S series in India for the first time since 2019.

For context, the Vivo S1 was launched with a price tag of Rs. 17,990. It features a 6.38-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Super AMOLED display. Under the hood, the phone has the MediaTek Helio P65 (MT6768) SoC, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM. It has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 16-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo S2, Vivo S1, Vivo S2 Specifications, Vivo S1 Specifications, Vivo S Series, Vivo
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Offline UPI Payments With NFC Support Could Launch in India Soon

Related Stories

Vivo S2 India Launch Reportedly On the Horizon as Promotional Poster Leaks
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event Today: How to Watch Livestream
  2. OnePlus N6x Design, Colour Options Teased Ahead of India Launch
  3. These OnePlus Smartphones Could Receive the ColorOS 17 Update in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung to Reportedly Showcase Smart Glasses With Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1 Chip at Galaxy Unpacked
  2. Vivo S2 India Launch Reportedly On the Horizon as Promotional Poster Leaks
  3. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event Today: How to Watch Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip 8, Galaxy Watch 9 Launch Live
  4. Offline UPI Payments With NFC Support Could Launch in India Soon
  5. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra's Privacy Display Feature Gets a Major Upgrade in One UI 9 Beta
  6. OnePlus N6x Design, Colour Options Teased in New Marketing Material Ahead of Imminent Launch in India
  7. OnePlus 11, Nord 4, and Newer Models Tipped to Receive the Android 17-Based ColorOS 17 Update in India
  8. Redmi Note 17 Pro Max Appears on Thailand's NBTC Certification Database, Might Launch Soon
  9. Apple’s First Foldable iPhone Reportedly Appears in iOS 27 Beta Code With a Multi-Battery Setup
  10. X for Android App Undergoes Major Design Overhaul, Enhanced Performance and Reliability
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »