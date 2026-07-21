Samsung launched the Privacy Display feature with the Galaxy S26 Ultra. This feature is designed to safeguard users' private information by hiding their full screen from other people's view. Now, Samsung seems to be adding improvements to this privacy feature with the latest One UI 9 update. The latest One UI 9 beta 4 update reportedly enhances the Privacy Display functionality in picture-in-picture (PiP) mode.

Samsung Improves Privacy Display Experience

Well-known tipster Ice Universe @UniverseIce, in an X post, claimed that Samsung's latest One UI 9 Beta 4 update enhances the Privacy Display feature when using PiP mode. With this update, users who have enabled the Privacy Display for the YouTube app will see only the floating PiP window blocked by the privacy layer. The rest of the interface, including the homescreen and other apps, will remain fully visible and normal.

Heads up! Samsung has introduced a very useful upgrade to the Privacy Display feature on the Galaxy S26 Ultra in One UI 9.



For example, if you've enabled Privacy Display only for YouTube, when you minimize the video into Picture in Picture (PiP) and return to the home screen,… pic.twitter.com/ck1IqxUppo — Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) July 21, 2026

Right now, the screen will be covered by the Privacy Display when PiP is activated, limiting the feature's usability. The tipster has also posted a video demonstrating videos playing in PiP mode on Galaxy S26 Ultra.

Further, a post on Samsung's Community forum in Korea shows that users can drag the PiP window around the screen and the Privacy Display will continue to obscure the floating window.

Users enrolled for the One UI 9 beta programme on the Galaxy S26 Ultra are said to be getting Beta 4 update through the Samsung Members app. The stable version of One UI 9, based on Android 17, is expected to be launched later this week alongside Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8 phones.

Samsung debuted the Privacy Display technology in the Galaxy S26 Ultra earlier this year. This built-in feature can be enabled from the Quick Panel. This feature adjusts screen visibility levels to hide your screen from nearby people. When activated, the display is visible when viewed straight on but appears dimmed when viewed from the side by people around you. Users can set Privacy Display only for notifications or certain apps.