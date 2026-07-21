Technology News
English Edition

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra's Privacy Display Feature Gets a Major Upgrade in One UI 9 Beta

Users enrolled on the One UI 9 beta programme on the Galaxy S26 Ultra are said to be getting the Beta 4 update through the Samsung Members app.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 21 July 2026 20:04 IST
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra's Privacy Display Feature Gets a Major Upgrade in One UI 9 Beta

Privacy Display is a built-in privacy screen

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Samsung enhances the Privacy Display feature in the latest software
  • Samsung now supports independent Privacy Display for PiP
  • With One UI 9, only floating video remains protected under the feature
Advertisement

Samsung launched the Privacy Display feature with the Galaxy S26 Ultra. This feature is designed to safeguard users' private information by hiding their full screen from other people's view. Now, Samsung seems to be adding improvements to this privacy feature with the latest One UI 9 update. The latest One UI 9 beta 4 update reportedly enhances the Privacy Display functionality in picture-in-picture (PiP) mode.

Samsung Improves Privacy Display Experience

Well-known tipster Ice Universe @UniverseIce, in an X post, claimed that Samsung's latest One UI 9 Beta 4 update enhances the Privacy Display feature when using PiP mode. With this update, users who have enabled the Privacy Display for the YouTube app will see only the floating PiP window blocked by the privacy layer. The rest of the interface, including the homescreen and other apps, will remain fully visible and normal.

VoltSamsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Discussion
Explore More...

Right now, the screen will be covered by the Privacy Display when PiP is activated, limiting the feature's usability. The tipster has also posted a video demonstrating videos playing in PiP mode on Galaxy S26 Ultra.

Further, a post on Samsung's Community forum in Korea shows that users can drag the PiP window around the screen and the Privacy Display will continue to obscure the floating window.

Users enrolled for the One UI 9 beta programme on the Galaxy S26 Ultra are said to be getting Beta 4 update through the Samsung Members app. The stable version of One UI 9, based on Android 17, is expected to be launched later this week alongside Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8 phones.

Samsung debuted the Privacy Display technology in the Galaxy S26 Ultra earlier this year. This built-in feature can be enabled from the Quick Panel. This feature adjusts screen visibility levels to hide your screen from nearby people. When activated, the display is visible when viewed straight on but appears dimmed when viewed from the side by people around you. Users can set Privacy Display only for notifications or certain apps.

FAQSamsung Galaxy S26 Ultra FAQs
What are the main features of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra?
The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is available with 16GB of RAM paired with 512GB of internal storage, along with 12GB of extended RAM support. It features a dual rear camera setup comprising a 200MP main camera, a 50MP ultrawide, and 50MP 10MP telephoto cameras, along with a 12MP front-facing selfie camera. The phone supports fast charging with 60W wired charging and 25W wireless charging, backed by a 5000mAh battery. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy processor and comes with a 6.9-inch QHD Dynamic AMOLED 2X display that supports up to a 120Hz refresh rate. The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is available in 4 colour options.
When was the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra released?
The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra was launched on February 25, 2026
Where can I buy the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra?
You can buy the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra through the official Samsung website, e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, and select retail stores across India.
Read More
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Lighter IP68 rated design
  • Privacy Display is handy and practical
  • One UI gets smarter with better AI integrations
  • Fast-charging finally
  • Impressive video recording capability
  • Bad
  • 3x telephoto camera needs work
  • Low-light performance could have been better
  • Selfies don?t show accurate edge-detection
  • S Pen cannot be used as camera remote
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra review
Display 6.90-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1024GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,440x3,120 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, Privacy Display, One UI 9, YouTube Picture In Picture, YouTube PiP mode
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
OnePlus 11, Nord 4, and Newer Models Tipped to Receive the Android 17-Based ColorOS 17 Update in India
OnePlus N6x Design, Colour Options Teased in New Marketing Material Ahead of Imminent Launch in India

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra's Privacy Display Feature Gets a Major Upgrade in One UI 9 Beta
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus N6x Design, Colour Options Teased Ahead of India Launch
  2. These OnePlus Smartphones Could Receive the ColorOS 17 Update in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Offline UPI Payments With NFC Support Could Launch in India Soon
  2. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra's Privacy Display Feature Gets a Major Upgrade in One UI 9 Beta
  3. OnePlus N6x Design, Colour Options Teased in New Marketing Material Ahead of Imminent Launch in India
  4. OnePlus 11, Nord 4, and Newer Models Tipped to Receive the Android 17-Based ColorOS 17 Update in India
  5. Redmi Note 17 Pro Max Appears on Thailand's NBTC Certification Database, Might Launch Soon
  6. Apple’s First Foldable iPhone Reportedly Appears in iOS 27 Beta Code With a Multi-Battery Setup
  7. X for Android App Undergoes Major Design Overhaul, Enhanced Performance and Reliability
  8. Samsung Galaxy Buds Able to Reportedly Skip Galaxy Unpacked Launch; Could Debut in October
  9. Dell Alienware 16X Aurora, Alienware 16 Area-51 and Alienware 18 Area-51 Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Samsung Galaxy A55, Galaxy A35 One UI 9 Test Builds Reportedly Spotted Ahead of Android 17 Rollout
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »