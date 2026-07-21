OnePlus recently announced that it is transitioning its handsets to Oppo's ColorOS from its own OxygenOS. The transition will be made in select global markets, since OnePlus smartphones in China already ship with ColorOS versions. However, the tech firm has yet to reveal the exact release timeline for the update, which will transition OxygenOS devices to ColorOS phones. Now, the list of eligible OnePlus smartphones that could be eligible to receive the upcoming ColorOS 17 update, which is based on Android 17, has surfaced online. The leaked list suggests that the smartphone maker will even roll out the update to handsets that were launched more than three years ago.

In a post on X, tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) has shared the list of OnePlus handsets that will be eligible to receive the ColorOS 17 update in India, which will be based on Android 17. The list includes the OnePlus 11, which was launched in India in February 2023, OnePlus Open, the company's book-style foldable, OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R, OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R, OnePlus 13s, OnePlus 15, and OnePlus 15R.

Apart from the flagship lineup from OnePlus, select Nord series handsets will reportedly also be eligible to receive the Android 17-based ColorOS 17 update. The leaker claims that the update will be rolled out to the OnePlus Nord 4, which was launched in India in 2024, OnePlus Nord 5, OnePlus Nord CE 5, OnePlus Nord 6, OnePlus Nord CE 6, and OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite. However, since the company has yet to confirm these details, one must take it with a pinch of salt.

This comes a week after the smartphone maker announced that its devices will soon be transitioning its handsets to Oppo's ColorOS from its OxygenOS. The transition will begin with the ColorOS 17 upgrade for the devices. Interestingly, while the transition will take place in select global markets now, OnePlus devices in China already ship with ColorOS versions.

OnePlus has also announced that it will be winding down its smartphone business in the US and the EU. However, the tech firm will continue providing software support to existing OnePlus customers. This could be part of the company's broader streamlining strategy. Oppo's sister company, Realme, is also expected to transition its handsets to Oppo's ColorOS from Realme UI.