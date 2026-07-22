Earlier this year, Samsung showcased two new categories of intelligent eyewear developed in collaboration with Google. The highlight, however, was the pair of AI-powered audio glasses similar to the Ray-Ban Meta Glasses, which provide spoken assistance through built-in speakers. The South Korean tech conglomerate is now anticipated to provide another look at the wearable, developed with eyewear brands like Gentle Monster and Warby Parker, during the Galaxy Unpacked event later today.

Samsung Smart Glasses at Galaxy Unpacked

According to a WinFuture report by tipster Roland Quandt, Samsung's upcoming smart glasses will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1 chipset. It is a nearly three-year-old chipset that was originally introduced in 2023. The SoC has a quad-core ARM CPU clocked at up to 1.9GHz and supports displays with up to 1,280x1,280-pixel resolution at a 60Hz refresh rate, along with Full HD video recording at 30fps.

For context, both generations of the Ray-Ban Meta Glasses are also powered by the same Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1 processor.

The report claims the wearable will deliver up to nine hours of battery life on a single charge. It is expected to ship with an accompanying charging case that would provide up to seven additional full charges. For comparison, the Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 Glasses are claimed to deliver up to eight hours of usage, potentially giving Samsung's offering a slight edge in terms of battery life.

Like the Meta Glasses, the Samsung smart glasses are expected to be an audio-only offering, without any built-in displays. Instead, they may reportedly rely on dual outward-facing cameras mounted on the frame. Samsung says they are designed to serve as a companion device connected to smartphones. The glasses support messaging, calls, and notification summaries without requiring users to take out their phones.

The Samsung glasses use private over-ear speakers for audio playback, calls, and music streaming. They also include real-time translation support capable of translating spoken conversations while matching the original speaker's tone and pitch. Users can similarly translate written text on menus or street signs directly through the glasses.

While the tech giant is expected to showcase the smart glasses during Galaxy Unpacked, the report suggests they may not reach consumers immediately. Instead, the wearable is said to launch in autumn 2026, alongside new eyewear collections from Warby Parker and Gentle Monster. Pricing and availability details have yet to be announced.