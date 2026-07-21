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OnePlus N6x Design, Colour Options Teased in New Marketing Material Ahead of Imminent Launch in India

OnePlus N6x rear camera module design appears similar to the one found on Nord CE 6 Lite.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 21 July 2026 18:55 IST
OnePlus N6x Design, Colour Options Teased in New Marketing Material Ahead of Imminent Launch in India

OnePlus N6x is shown to sport a similar design to the Nord CE 6 Lite

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Highlights
  • OnePlus N6x will sport a pill-shaped rear camera module
  • OnePlus N6x will be offered in at least two colour options
  • The company has yet to confirm the exact launch date
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OnePlus N6x will be launched in India soon, as the smartphone maker recently began teasing the handset's debut. The new phone will debut in India as the second addition to the recently introduced N series, joining the OnePlus N6. A dedicated microsite for the handset was recently made live on an e-commerce platform, confirming its availability details. Now, the microsite has been updated to tease the design and colour options of the upcoming OnePlus N6x. The OnePlus N series phone is expected to be launched in India with familiar specifications and features. Moreover, it appears with a similar rear camera module to the OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite.

OnePlus N6x Colour Options, Design Teased

The dedicated microsite for the OnePlus N6x has been updated to tease the design and colour options of the upcoming smartphone. The new marketing poster features the tagline “Beyond what you x-pect”. Moreover, the microsite confirms that the OnePlus N6x will go on sale in India in at least blue and red colour options. In terms of design, the OnePlus N6x is shown to feature a flat rear panel, with the centred OnePlus branding placed in the middle of the panel.

oneplus n6x design amazon inline OnePlus N6x

OnePlus N6x will feature a flat rear panel
Photo Credit: Amazon/ OnePlus

 

In the top-left corner of the panel, a pill-shaped rear camera module will be placed on the OnePlus N6x. An LED flash appears next to the camera island. A power button and volume controls will be placed on the right side of the phone. It is shown to feature a flat frame, too. As previously mentioned, the OnePlus N6x is closer to the recently launched OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite than the OnePlus N6.

This comes shortly after the company began teasing the launch of the OnePlus N6x in India. The smartphone is confirmed to go on sale in the country via Amazon. The smartphone will reportedly be launched with “familiar” specifications and features. To recap, the OnePlus N6 was launched in India on June 30 as the first OnePlus N6 series phone, arriving at a starting price of Rs. 22,999 for the base variant, with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The OnePlus N6 sports a 6.75-inch HD LCD touchscreen that refreshes at up to 120Hz, delivering up to 1,200 nits peak brightness. The company claims that the phone is IP65-rated for dust and water resistance. The OnePlus N6 is powered by an octa core MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Apex chipset. It packs an 8,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging and 6.5W reverse wired charging. The phone carries a 50-megapixel (f/1.8) rear camera and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

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Further reading: OnePlus N6x, OnePlus, OnePlus N6x India Launch
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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OnePlus N6x Design, Colour Options Teased in New Marketing Material Ahead of Imminent Launch in India
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