Samsung's second Galaxy Unpacked event of 2026 is right around the corner. While the South Korean tech conglomerate has yet to reveal the products that will be announced, the bi-annual hardware showcase is expected to witness the launch of the new generation Galaxy foldables. So far, the rumour mill has suggested that three foldables could be on the cards, including the highly anticipated wide fold model. Apart from this, Samsung's Galaxy Watch 9 and Watch Ultra 2 are also expected to debut. The tech giant has already commenced the pre-reservations for the phones in India and the global markets.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026: How to Watch Live

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event will be held today, July 22, in London. The keynote address will take place at 2pm BST (6:30pm IST if you're in India). The event will be live-streamed on Samsung.com, Samsung Newsroom, and its official YouTube channel. Alternatively, you can watch Galaxy Unpacked via the player embedded below.

Registrations for the event are already open through the tech giant's website, where users can sign up to receive updates, teasers, trailers, and launch offers ahead of the event's keynote.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026: Expected Announcements

Samsung has teased the introduction of the next-generation Galaxy foldables series at the upcoming event, although their monikers are yet to be announced. Per reports, the tech giant may unveil three models — Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, and Galaxy Z Flip 8.

The company says its upcoming devices will combine AI-powered experiences with innovative hardware to deliver more personalised and adaptive experiences.

The most notable announcement is expected to be the Galaxy Z Fold 8. While previous iterations have followed a traditional book-style form factor, this year's model could be a wide foldable. It could have a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X inner display, a 5.5-inch cover screen, and Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset.

The Ultra model, meanwhile, is expected to debut as the signature foldable and the true successor to the Galaxy Z Fold 7. Per reports, it could be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery, 45W wired charging, and a significantly brighter display capable of reaching 3,600 nits of peak brightness.

Minor upgrades for the Galaxy Z Flip 8 have been tipped as well, although reports suggest this could be the last year when Samsung releases a clamshell-style foldable handset.

Alongside the foldables, Samsung is also rumoured to introduce the Galaxy Watch 9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2. The Watch Ultra 2 could feature a display with up to 5,000 nits of brightness, an 800mAh battery, and an IP69K rating for improved durability, while iterative upgrades for the Galaxy Watch 9 are also expected.

Lastly, there is also speculation that Samsung could offer an early look at its long-rumoured smart glasses. The company has already confirmed that it is building wearables in collaboration with fashion brands like Warby Parker and Gentle Monster. The wearables will also be part of the Android XR ecosystem, the same as the Galaxy XR headset.