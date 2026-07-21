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  • Redmi Note 17 Pro Max Appears on Thailand's NBTC Certification Database, Might Launch Soon

Redmi Note 17 Pro Max Appears on Thailand's NBTC Certification Database, Might Launch Soon

Redmi Note 17 Pro Max spotted on the NBTC website with model number 2609FRA74G.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 21 July 2026 17:31 IST
Redmi Note 17 Pro Max Appears on Thailand's NBTC Certification Database, Might Launch Soon

Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi Note 17 runs on a Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 SoC

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Highlights
  • Global variant of Redmi Note 17 Pro Max spotted on NBTC website
  • Redmi Note 17 Pro Max could run on a MediaTek Dimensity 7500 SoC
  • Redmi Note 17 was launched in China earlier this month
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Redmi Note 17 series was released in China earlier this month, with the standard Redmi Note 17 and Redmi Note 17 Pro models. Now, Xiaomi's sub-brand appears to be gearing up to launch the lineup in the global market with a new Redmi Note 17 Pro Max variant. While Redmi remains tight-lipped about its arrival, the global variant of the Redmi Note 17 Pro Max and Redmi Note 17 have been spotted on Thailand's National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) certification database. The listing reveals their model numbers. 

Redmi Note 17 Pro Max Could Launch Soon

The NBTC listing shows the Redmi Note 17 and Redmi Note 17 Pro Max with model numbers 26081RA18G and 2609FRA74G, respectively. The listing shows that the smartphones support GSM, WCDMA, LTE and NR networks, indicating 5G connectivity.

redmi note 17 pro max nbtc Redmi Note 17 Pro Max

Photo Credit: NBTC

 

The NBTC listing also hints that both Redmi Note 17 and Redmi Note 17 Pro Max are manufactured in China. The listing suggests that their global release will happen soon.

The Redmi Note 17 Pro Max is rumoured to run on a MediaTek Dimensity 7500 chipset. It is tipped to feature a 200-megapixel main rear camera with a Samsung ISOCELL S5KHP5 sensor. The camera unit could also include an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. It is tipped to feature a 32-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video chats. The handset might also include a 10,000mAh battery.

The Redmi Note 17 was launched in China earlier this month with a starting price tag of CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 18,000). It runs on Android 16 based on HyperOS 3 and has a 7-inch OLED display. It is equipped with a Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 SoC. Other key specifications include a single 50-megapixel rear camera, an 8-megapixel front-facing camera, and an IP65-rated build.

The Redmi Note 17 packs an 8,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging and 22.5W reverse wired charging.

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Further reading: Redmi Note 17 Pro Max, Redmi Note 17, Redmi Note 17 Pro Max Specifications, Redmi Note 17 Series
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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