Redmi Note 17 series was released in China earlier this month, with the standard Redmi Note 17 and Redmi Note 17 Pro models. Now, Xiaomi's sub-brand appears to be gearing up to launch the lineup in the global market with a new Redmi Note 17 Pro Max variant. While Redmi remains tight-lipped about its arrival, the global variant of the Redmi Note 17 Pro Max and Redmi Note 17 have been spotted on Thailand's National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) certification database. The listing reveals their model numbers.

Redmi Note 17 Pro Max Could Launch Soon

The NBTC listing shows the Redmi Note 17 and Redmi Note 17 Pro Max with model numbers 26081RA18G and 2609FRA74G, respectively. The listing shows that the smartphones support GSM, WCDMA, LTE and NR networks, indicating 5G connectivity.

Photo Credit: NBTC

The NBTC listing also hints that both Redmi Note 17 and Redmi Note 17 Pro Max are manufactured in China. The listing suggests that their global release will happen soon.

The Redmi Note 17 Pro Max is rumoured to run on a MediaTek Dimensity 7500 chipset. It is tipped to feature a 200-megapixel main rear camera with a Samsung ISOCELL S5KHP5 sensor. The camera unit could also include an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. It is tipped to feature a 32-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video chats. The handset might also include a 10,000mAh battery.

The Redmi Note 17 was launched in China earlier this month with a starting price tag of CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 18,000). It runs on Android 16 based on HyperOS 3 and has a 7-inch OLED display. It is equipped with a Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 SoC. Other key specifications include a single 50-megapixel rear camera, an 8-megapixel front-facing camera, and an IP65-rated build.

The Redmi Note 17 packs an 8,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging and 22.5W reverse wired charging.