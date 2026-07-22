Redmi Note 17 was recently launched in China, along with the Redmi Note 17 Pro. The handsets succeeded the Redmi Note 15 and Redmi Note 15 Pro, which were launched in India earlier this year. Soon after the debut of the Note 17 lineup in China, rumours regarding their Indian counterparts started surfacing online. Recently, a report highlighted that the standard Redmi Note 17 model will launch and go on sale in India in August, with specifications similar to the Chinese version. Now, a tipster has shared the price of the upcoming smartphone, suggesting it will arrive as a mid-range handset from the Xiaomi sub-brand.

Redmi Note 17 Price in India, Specifications (Expected)

In a post on X, tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) has shared the various details regarding the Indian version of the recently unveiled Redmi Note 17. The leaker claims that the Redmi Note 17 price in India will start at over Rs. 30,000 for the base variant, which might feature 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. He also claims that the handset will ship with Xiaomi's HyperOS 3, which is based on Android 16.

The Xiaomi sub-brand will reportedly offer four years of OS upgrades and five years of security updates for the upcoming Redmi Note 17 in India. The smartphone might also feature LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.2 internal storage. However, since the tech firm has not yet confirmed these details, please take them with a grain of salt.

This comes shortly after a report highlighted that the Redmi Note 17 will be launched in India on August 6. Moreover, the handset will go on sale in the country on August 11, the report added. In terms of specifications, multiple reports point out that the smartphone will debut in India with the same specifications and features as its Chinese counterpart.

For reference, the Redmi Note 17 was launched in China on July 14 at a starting price of CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 18,000) for the base model offering 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 chipset. Moreover, the smartphone is backed by an 8,000mAh battery. The handset carries a 50-megapixel camera on the back and an 8-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video calls.