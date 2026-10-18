Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 commenced on October 8. It has been a week since the sale event started and there are still plenty of deals up for grabs. The e-commerce giant is allowing customers to maximise their savings, offering instant credit and debit card discounts, cashback, and exchange bonuses. If you are looking to purchase a new home appliance, like washing machines, geysers, electric water heaters, kitchen chimneys, refrigerators, and vacuum cleaners. Amazon has listed appliances from different reputable brands, like Haier, at relatively low prices. You can also purchase smartphones, TWS, laptops, PCs, storage devices, and smartwatches with direct price cuts.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 Offers on All Haier Products

The e-commerce giant has listed various Haier home appliances, including washing machines, refrigerators, and geysers, at discounted prices, during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026. For reference, you can get the Haier 190L 5 Star Direct Cool Inverter Single Door Refrigerator at a discounted price of Rs. 17,490, instead of its listed price of Rs. 27,290, marking a discount of about Rs. 10,000. Similarly, you can get the Haier 596L 3 Star Side by Side Refrigerator at a relatively low price of Rs. 1,21,890, coming down from its listed price of Rs. 66,990.

On top of direct price cuts, the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 is offering an instant discount of 10 percent, up to Rs. 57,750, with SBI credit and debit cards, and SBI credit card EMI transactions. Similarly, you can avail a 5 percent cashback with an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card at checkout. Alternatively, you can get a 10 percent cashback on Amazon Pay Later EMI transactions, the e-commerce giant says.

To help you make an informed buying decision, we have prepared a list of the best deals on different Haier home appliances, including washing machines, refrigerators, and geysers. The prices mentioned below do not include bank discounts, cashback, and exchange bonuses that you will be able to avail at checkout. You can also look at the best offers on different storage devices and premium smartwatches.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Top Deals on All Haier Products

Product List Price Sale Price Product Link Haier 190 L 5 Star Direct Cool Inverter Single Door Refrigerator Rs. 27,290 Rs. 17,490 Buy Now Haier 190 L 5 Star Direct Cool Inverter Single Door Refrigerator Rs. 25,790 Rs. 16,590 Buy Now Haier 6 kg 5 Star Oceanus Wave Drum Washing Machine Rs. 22,400 Rs. 13,890 Buy Now Haier 596 L 3 Star Side by Side Refrigerator Rs. 1,21,890 Rs. 66,990 Buy Now Haier 237 L 2 Star Frost Free Twin Inverter Double Door Bottom Mount Refrigerator Rs. 37,690 Rs. 25,690 Buy Now Haier 596 L 3 Star Side by Side Refrigerator Rs. 1,01,990 Rs. 61,990 Buy Now Haier 598 L 3 Star 3-Door Side by Side Refrigerator Rs. 1,35,790 Rs. 75,990 Buy Now Haier 240 L 2 Star Frost Free Twin Inverter Double Door Refrigerator Rs. 35,890 Rs. 23,990 Buy Now Haier Precis Pro Water Geyser 10 Litre 5 Star 2000W Rs. 12,790 Rs. 6,699 Buy Now Haier Aqualis 15L 5 Star Storage Water Geyser Rs. 19,990 Rs. 9,698 Buy Now

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