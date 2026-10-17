Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 Sale: Best Gaming Monitors Under Rs. 20,000

All of these monitors offer a refresh rate of 180Hz or higher
Some of the monitors have tilt, swivel and pivot adjustment
Lenovo’s Legion R27qe Gen 2 offers a QHD panel and a 200Hz refresh rate
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Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale is on, with some interesting deals on gaming monitors. These monitors can connect to PCs, gaming consoles, or even smartphones, offering fast displays with high refresh rates that are better suited for gamers. Some even have anti-glare coatings and a host of ports. Most offer QHD resolution, but you can also get an FHD display with higher refresh rates. Another key factor when choosing a gaming monitor is tilt, swivel, and height adjustment, and some of the deals we have chosen include this feature.
The LG 27G610A, 27-inch UltraGear monitor sports a QHD resolution for its IPS LCD panel. The panel has an anti-glare coating and offers a 200Hz refresh rate. It offers full tilt, swivel and height adjustment, making it a great choice not only for gamers but also for productivity users. The LG 27G610A is available for Rs. 16,999 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, down from an MRP of Rs. 35,000. Amazon also offers an additional no-cost EMI saving of Rs. 1,334, a bank offer of up to Rs. 3,000 and up to Rs. 509 cashback.
Those looking for speed will appreciate the Alienware AW2525HM's 320Hz refresh rate. This 25-inch gaming monitor has an FHD IPS LCD panel and offers height, swivel, and tilt adjustments. Its smaller footprint makes it compact enough for tight spaces, and its cool design will also appeal to the gaming crowd. You can buy the Alienware AW2525HM for Rs. 16,999 during the sale. Beyond this, Amazon also offers up to Rs. 3,000 off on select credit cards. It also offers no-cost EMI, with savings of up to Rs. 1,334 and cashback of up to Rs. 509.
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at
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