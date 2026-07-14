Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Retains Top Spot as Global Phone Shipments Declined in Q2 2026, iPhone Shipments Grew 4 Percent: Omdia

Samsung Retains Top Spot as Global Phone Shipments Declined in Q2 2026, iPhone Shipments Grew 4 Percent: Omdia

The global smartphone shipments fell by 4 percent in Q2 2026 as the ongoing RAM shortage persists.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 14 July 2026 11:34 IST
Samsung Retains Top Spot as Global Phone Shipments Declined in Q2 2026, iPhone Shipments Grew 4 Percent: Omdia

Apple's reportedly witnessed strong iPhone 17 series demand

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Apple had a 20 percent market share in Q2 2026
  • Samsung’s market share grew by 2 percent in Q2 2026
  • Vivo’s global shipments include iQOO’s figures
Advertisement

Tech firms globally have increased the price of their handsets in the last few months. While not every company has come out with a statement, various reports highlight that the ongoing shortage of memory and storage components has increased the manufacturing costs, since component manufacturers have redirected the supply of DRAM and NAND sticks towards AI data centers. Now, a market research report claims that smartphone shipments witnessed a notable decline in the second quarter of 2026 (Q2 2026) because of the ongoing “memory crisis”. While the overall industry witnessed a decline, the market shares of Samsung and Apple grew, bagging the first and second spots, respectively.

Global Phone Shipments Declined Due to the Ongoing Memory Crisis

According to the latest market research report by Omdia, the global shipments declined by 4 percent in Q2 2026. The report highlights that the ongoing memory and storage components shortage disrupted supply chains and drove their prices.

“The current dynamic has created severe market polarization, reflecting stark differences in vendors' mitigation strategies which vary according to their priorities, scale, price-band focus, and core audience demographics,” Omidia says.

Despite the downward industry trend, Samsung and Apple managed to increase their market shares, unlike their Chinese competitors. Samsung retained the top spot with the largest market share of 22 percent in Q2 2026. The South Korean tech giant's shipments grew by 2 percent compared to the same quarter last year.

smartphone market share omdia inline Global Smartphone Shipments Q2 2026

Global smartphone shipments reportedly fell by 4 percent in Q2 2026.
Photo Credit: Omdia

 

The report cites “resilient demand and strong supply availability” for the company's strong performance. Moreover, the delayed launch of the Samsung Galaxy S26 series reportedly pushed some of the demand into Q2 2026. The report added, “Samsung gained ground in the budget segment as Chinese rivals pivoted to a more conservative strategy.”

On the other hand, Apple took the second spot with a 20 percent market share in Q2 2026. The Cupertino-based tech giant saw its market share grow by the highest margin of 4 percent, from 16 percent in Q2 2025.

This is said to be the iPhone maker's best Q2 performance ever, on the back of strong iPhone 17 series performance and upgrade cycle. Apple reportedly also benefited from stable pricing, as the competition has raised the prices of its handsets.

As previously mentioned, the prominent Chinese smartphone makers reportedly had a less cheerful Q2 2026. Xiaomi was placed at third with a market share of 11 percent, including the shipments of Poco and Redmi phones, down from 15 percent in Q2 2025.

Oppo took the fourth spot with a market share of 10 percent, including the shipments of Realme and OnePlus, witnessing a 2 percent decline. Lastly, Vivo and iQOO's combined market share fell to 8 percent in Q2 2026 from 9 percent in the same quarter last year.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Global Smartphone Shipments Q2 2026, Apple, Samsung, Oppo, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Poco, Redmi, Vivo, iQOO
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
OnePlus Reportedly Preparing to Exit US, European Markets; Operations in India Expected to Continue
Halo Studios Reportedly Cancels Halo Multiplayer Game, Codenamed 'Project Ekur'
Samsung Retains Top Spot as Global Phone Shipments Declined in Q2 2026, iPhone Shipments Grew 4 Percent: Omdia
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Is Reportedly Preparing to Withdraw From These Two Markets
  2. Google Pixel 11 Series Gets Listed on the US FCC Database Ahead of Its Debut
  3. Nvidia's GeForce Now Cloud Gaming Service Is Finally Available in India
  4. Samsung Teases Next-Gen Galaxy Watch Health Features Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Touts AI-Powered Health Tracking, Longer Battery Life on Next Galaxy Watch Models
  2. Nothing Phone (4b) With 6,000mAh Battery, Glyph Bar Goes on Sale in India: Price, Offers
  3. Bitcoin Holds Near $62,500 as Crypto Investors Remain Cautious Ahead of US Inflation Data
  4. Google Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro XL Visit the US FCC Database a Month Ahead of Their Debut
  5. WhatsApp Might Soon Let iPhone Users Back Up Chats Without Using iCloud Storage
  6. Nvidia's GeForce Now Cloud Gaming Service Launched in India With Up to 5K Gaming Support: Prices, Benefits
  7. Microsoft Finally Gives Windows 11 Search a Major Cleanup; Promises Better App Discovery, Less Cluttered UI
  8. Apple’s Lawsuit Claims OpenAI Hired Over 400 Former Employees, Could Disrupt AI Firm's Plans to Launch Consumer Hardware
  9. AI Could Drive Mass Job Displacement and Transform Economies, Economists and 16 Nobel Laureates Warn
  10. Redmi 17C 5G Visits Geekbench With What Appears to Be the Same Hardware as the Redmi 15C 5G
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »