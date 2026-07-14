Reports about OnePlus shutting down its operations in select global markets have been circulating online for months. The Chinese smartphone brand has consistently denied those claims, but a new report now suggests that OnePlus is set to announce its exit from certain markets officially later this week. The brand is expected to continue its operations in other markets, including India and China. It could function as a product line from its parent company, Oppo, in India by launching lower-priced smartphones and tablets.

OnePlus' Western Journey May Come to an End Soon

According to a report by WinFuture.de (in German), OnePlus could shut down its operations in the US and Europe. The publication, citing sources familiar with the matter, states that OnePlus and Oppo are gearing up to announce " fundamental changes to their strategy this week".

OnePlus previously dismissed speculation about withdrawing from Western markets, but recent reports indicate that the exit is now imminent. The company officials have reportedly declined to explain the reason behind the discontinuation during recent closed-door media briefings.

Following OnePlus's rumoured exit, Oppo is likely to take up a larger role in European markets. For existing OnePlus users, the company is likely to continue providing support. Devices available in the market are expected to receive software updates and after-sales services throughout their promised lifespan. No new OnePlus products are reportedly set for launch in Europe or the US in the coming days.

The existing OnePlus inventory is expected to be cleared through current sales channels, with no additional shipments planned. The report notes that stock has already become less available across OnePlus's European online stores. OnePlus products will reportedly soon no longer be available through other retailers either.

OnePlus is expected to continue its operations in India and China, and the handsets could be offered as part of a product line under Oppo by offering affordable smartphones and tablets. OnePlus devices have been popular in the Indian market. As per Counterpoint Research, in the first quarter of this year, OnePlus dominated the affordable premium segment in India, ranging from Rs. 30,000 to Rs. 45,000, with its Nord series. The company launched its OnePlus N6 in India last month with a price tag of Rs. 22,999 for the base 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant.