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Oppo Find X10 Pro Max Tipped to Launch With Three 200-Megapixel Rear Cameras

The Oppo Find X10 Pro Max is expected to arrive between September and October.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 14 July 2026 10:55 IST
Oppo Find X10 Pro Max Tipped to Launch With Three 200-Megapixel Rear Cameras

Oppo may pair the cameras with a 6.89-inch 2K OLED display

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Highlights
  • Oppo Find X10 Pro Max could use the Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset
  • Oppo Find X10 Pro Max may feature a 50-megapixel selfie camera
  • Oppo Find X10 Pro Max will likely ship with Android 17-based ColorOS 17
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Oppo may bring a triple 200-megapixel rear camera setup to the Find X10 Pro Max, according to a fresh leak from a reliable tipster. The latest update suggests the company's newest engineering prototype continues to use the high-resolution camera arrangement, indicating it remains under consideration for the retail version. The handset is also expected to arrive later this year alongside other flagship smartphones that are said to feature revised design elements, although Oppo has not confirmed any launch plans.

Oppo Find X10 Pro Max Prototype Details Hint at Camera Setup

According to a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese), Oppo's newest engineering prototype of the Find X10 Pro Max still carries a rear camera system made up of three 200-megapixel sensors. The tipster also suggests that the company is working towards bringing this hardware to the final retail version, though the specifications have not yet been locked in for mass production.

The rumoured Oppo Find X10 Pro Max camera system consists of a 200-megapixel primary sensor measuring about 1/1.3 inches, a 200-megapixel ultra-wide sensor measuring roughly 1/1.5 inches, and a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto sensor measuring around 1/1.3 inches. If Oppo keeps this arrangement unchanged, the handset could become one of the first smartphones to launch with three 200-megapixel rear cameras.

The same leak also points to a possible launch window between September and October. The tipster adds that the Oppo Find X10 Pro Max could debut alongside several other flagship smartphones expected to adopt an updated cup-shaped design, though no further details on those design changes have been shared.

Earlier reports indicate that the Oppo Find X10 Pro Max could use MediaTek's 2-nanometre Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset. The handset is also expected to feature a 6.89-inch BOE LTPO OLED display with a 2K resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, support for the BT.2020 colour gamut and narrow bezels.

The Oppo Find X10 Pro Max is also tipped to ship with ColorOS 17 based on Android 17. Alongside the three 200-megapixel cameras, the rear camera module may include a 3-megapixel multispectral sensor to improve colour reproduction, while selfies and video calls could be handled by a 50-megapixel autofocus front camera.

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Further reading: Oppo Find X10 Pro Max, Oppo Find X10 Pro Max Camera, Oppo Find X10 Pro Max Specifications, Oppo Find X10 Series, Oppo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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