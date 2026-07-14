iQOO 16 has been rumoured to be in development as the successor to the iQOO 15 for some time now. While the company has yet to confirm the purported handset, a tipster has leaked key details of the flagship. It is said to come equipped with flagship-grade symmetrical stereo speakers, a dedicated graphics chip, an X-axis linear motor, and a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. The tipster also reaffirmed previous reports, which claimed that the iQOO 16 could pack a battery with a capacity exceeding the 8,000mAh mark.

iQOO 16 Specifications (Expected)

According to tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) on Weibo, an engineering prototype believed to be the iQOO 16 is currently being tested with Qualcomm's unannounced Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro SoC. Per reports, this SoC could feature Qualcomm's new 2+3+3 Oryon CPU architecture alongside 16MB of shared L2 cache. For graphics, the SoC could be paired with an Adreno 850 GPU, with 18MB of GMEM (Graphics Memory), supporting both LPDDR6 and LPDDR5X RAM.

The prototype of the iQOO 16 is said to feature premium symmetrical dual stereo speakers from the 1115 series. It could also feature a 0916-series X-axis linear motor for improved haptic feedback.

Another notable addition tipped for the purported handset is a dedicated graphics chip. For context, the iQOO 15, launched in 2025, packs a Q3 supercomputing chip that features dedicated ray tracing cores. It uses frame interpolation and upscaling to support games in up to 2K resolution and up to 144Hz.

The iQOO 16 could get a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for biometric security, too. While responding to user comments on the post, the tipster reaffirmed that the purported handset will be equipped with an 8,500mAh battery, corroborating earlier leaks. Lastly, it is said to come with an IP68 + IP69-rated build and USB 3.2 support.

iQOO's latest flagship handset is expected to debut in China around September or October. However, its India launch remains uncertain. A recent report claimed that iQOO may skip bringing the iQOO 16 to the country due to rising memory prices, which could push the handset into a much higher price bracket. The company, however, has yet to officially confirm these claims.