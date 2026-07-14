Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iQOO 16 Tipped to Get Flagship Dual Speakers, Dedicated Graphics Chip, and 8,500mAh Battery

iQOO 16 Tipped to Get Flagship Dual Speakers, Dedicated Graphics Chip, and 8,500mAh Battery

iQOO’s latest flagship handset is expected to debut in China around September or October.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 14 July 2026 09:47 IST
iQOO 16 Tipped to Get Flagship Dual Speakers, Dedicated Graphics Chip, and 8,500mAh Battery

iQOO recently launched the 15 Apex Edition in India

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • iQOO 16 could be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro SoC
  • Tipster claims it will have symmetrical stereo speakers
  • China launch is expected around September or October
Advertisement

iQOO 16 has been rumoured to be in development as the successor to the iQOO 15 for some time now. While the company has yet to confirm the purported handset, a tipster has leaked key details of the flagship. It is said to come equipped with flagship-grade symmetrical stereo speakers, a dedicated graphics chip, an X-axis linear motor, and a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. The tipster also reaffirmed previous reports, which claimed that the iQOO 16 could pack a battery with a capacity exceeding the 8,000mAh mark.

iQOO 16 Specifications (Expected)

According to tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) on Weibo, an engineering prototype believed to be the iQOO 16 is currently being tested with Qualcomm's unannounced Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro SoC. Per reports, this SoC could feature Qualcomm's new 2+3+3 Oryon CPU architecture alongside 16MB of shared L2 cache. For graphics, the SoC could be paired with an Adreno 850 GPU, with 18MB of GMEM (Graphics Memory), supporting both LPDDR6 and LPDDR5X RAM.

VoltiQOO 16 Discussion
Explore More...

The prototype of the iQOO 16 is said to feature premium symmetrical dual stereo speakers from the 1115 series. It could also feature a 0916-series X-axis linear motor for improved haptic feedback.

Another notable addition tipped for the purported handset is a dedicated graphics chip. For context, the iQOO 15, launched in 2025, packs a Q3 supercomputing chip that features dedicated ray tracing cores. It uses frame interpolation and upscaling to support games in up to 2K resolution and up to 144Hz.

The iQOO 16 could get a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for biometric security, too. While responding to user comments on the post, the tipster reaffirmed that the purported handset will be equipped with an 8,500mAh battery, corroborating earlier leaks. Lastly, it is said to come with an IP68 + IP69-rated build and USB 3.2 support.

iQOO's latest flagship handset is expected to debut in China around September or October. However, its India launch remains uncertain. A recent report claimed that iQOO may skip bringing the iQOO 16 to the country due to rising memory prices, which could push the handset into a much higher price bracket. The company, however, has yet to officially confirm these claims.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iQOO 16, iQOO 16 India launch, iQOO 16 Specifications
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
StepFun Unveils StepX Neo as World's First Agentic Smartphone With Offline AI Assistant

Related Stories

iQOO 16 Tipped to Get Flagship Dual Speakers, Dedicated Graphics Chip, and 8,500mAh Battery
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. These OnePlus Tablets Are Now More Expensive in India
  2. Sony LinkBuds Clip With Up to 37 Hours of Battery Life Launched in India
  3. iQOO 16 Tipped to Get Flagship Dual Speakers and Dedicated Graphics Chip
  4. Moto G77 Power With a 7,000mAh Battery Goes on Sale in India: See Offers
  5. Oppo Find X10 Pro Max Could Debut With Three 200-Megapixel Rear Cameras
  6. Redmi Turbo 6 Series Specifications Leaked Ahead of Anticipated Launch
  7. StepFun Unveils StepX Neo as World's First Agentic Smartphone
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Reportedly Preparing to Exit US, European Markets; Operations in India Expected to Continue
  2. Oppo Find X10 Pro Max Tipped to Launch With Three 200-Megapixel Rear Cameras
  3. iQOO 16 Tipped to Get Flagship Dual Speakers, Dedicated Graphics Chip, and 8,500mAh Battery
  4. StepFun Unveils StepX Neo as World's First Agentic Smartphone With Offline AI Assistant
  5. Redmi Turbo 6 Series Chipset Details Leaked, Could Be Equipped With 10,000mAh Battery
  6. Bonzo Lend Hit by $9 Million Oracle Exploit on Hedera Network
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold 2 Could Be Delayed as Company Plans Slidable Phone's Debut, Tipster Claims
  8. TRAI Confirms 1600 and 140 Series Phone Numbers Cannot Be Tagged, Filtered
  9. Sony LinkBuds Clip Launched in India With Open-Ear Clip Design, Up to 37 Hours of Battery Life: Price, Features
  10. Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced Sells 2 Million Copies on Launch Day
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »