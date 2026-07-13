Samsung could reportedly push back the launch of its second-generation tri-fold smartphone as rising costs continue to affect its product roadmap. A new report suggests the Galaxy Z TriFold 2 may arrive later than originally planned, despite ongoing work on a redesigned hinge that is expected to make the device thinner and lighter. The same report also indicates Samsung's rumoured slidable handset could debut before the TriFold 2, altering the expected launch order of the company's upcoming foldable devices.

Samsung Reportedly Revises Foldable Roadmap With TriFold 2 Delay

According to a post published on the Naver blog (in Korean) by tipster Lanzuk, citing information from companies linked to Samsung's supply chain, the Galaxy Z TriFold 2 remains under development. However, recent cost-related challenges have reportedly increased the likelihood of the handset missing its initially planned release window.

The report adds that Samsung is continuing work on a redesigned hinge for the upcoming device. The new mechanism is said to use components with more consistent dimensions, which could reduce the handset's thickness and weight while giving it a more uniform profile.

The current Galaxy Z TriFold measures 12.9mm thick when folded and weighs 309g, making it considerably bulkier than the Galaxy Z Fold 7, which measures 8.9mm thick and weighs 215g. If the reported changes are introduced, the next-generation model could be noticeably easier to carry and use.

The tipster also says Samsung's slidable smartphone may reach the market earlier than earlier reports had suggested. If the report is accurate, Samsung could introduce the device before launching the Galaxy Z TriFold 2.

Earlier reports suggested Samsung's slidable phone could debut around the Galaxy S28 series, while other claims pointed to a commercial launch during the first half of 2028. The handset is also expected to use Samsung Display's rollable OLED panel.

Unlike Samsung's existing foldable smartphones, a slidable handset expands by extending part of its display from inside the chassis instead of unfolding on a hinge. Samsung Display has demonstrated several concepts based on this technology over the years, including the Rollable Flex and Flex Hybrid, but the company has yet to introduce a commercial device using the design.

Samsung has not officially confirmed either the Galaxy Z TriFold 2 or its rumoured slidable smartphone. As with other pre-release reports, these details should be treated with caution until the company announces its future product plans.