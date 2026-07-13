The OnePlus Pad Go 2 was launched in India in December last year. Meanwhile, the OnePad Pad Lite arrived in the country about a year ago. Now, the tech firm has raised the prices of both tablets significantly, compared to their prices at debut. However, this is reportedly not the first time the company has raised the prices of its two OnePlus Pad series devices. The new prices for the tablets are now live on the OnePlus India online store. The price hike comes at a time when the consumer technology sector is struggling to keep up with the rising prices of RAM and storage components. Apart from tablets, OnePlus has previously raised prices of various smartphone models, too.

OnePlus Pad Go 2, Pad Lite New Prices in India

Pricing for the OnePlus Pad Go 2 in India now starts at Rs. 29,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage, offering Wi-Fi connectivity. Meanwhile, the model with 256GB of storage and the same RAM and connectivity is now listed at Rs. 32,999. Lastly, the 8GB + 256GB option with 5G connectivity is available at Rs. 35,999.

On the other hand, the price of the OnePlus Pad Go Lite (Wi-Fi) has been raised in India to Rs. 19,999 for the base 6GB + 128GB model. The tech firm has also increased the price of the cellular model to Rs. 22,999, which features 8GB of RAM and the same onboard storage as the base variant.

Moneycontrol's Danish Khan also spotted the OnePlus Pad Go 2 listed at a starting price of Rs. 28,999. Meanwhile, the OnePlus Pad Lite was available at Rs. 18,999. The company has reportedly raised the prices by Rs. 1,000. However, the OnePlus Pad Lite model has seen the highest price increase, and now costs Rs. 2,000 more for the top-end variant.

Compared to their launch prices, these price hikes are even more significant. For reference, the OnePlus Pad Go 2 was launched in India in December 2025 at a starting price of Rs. 26,999. On the other hand, the OnePlus Pad Lite was unveiled in the country in July last year with a price tag of Rs. 15,999. This means that both OnePlus Pad Go 2 and Pad Go Lite now retail at a Rs. 3,000 premium.

As previously mentioned, this is an industry-wide trend where tech firms have been forced to raise the prices of their existing models because of the ongoing component shortage. Manufacturers have redirected the supply of their RAM and NAND sticks towards the AI industry, which drives the shortage. Moreover, RAM manufacturers are now focusing on producing high-bandwidth memory (HBM) sticks to fulfill the needs of AI data centers.

OnePlus Pad Go 2 FAQs What are the main features of the OnePlus Pad Go 2? The OnePlus Pad Go 2 is available with 8GB of RAM paired with up to 256GB of internal storage. It features an 8MP main camera along with an 8MP front-facing selfie camera. The tablet supports fast charging with 33W wired charging and is backed by a 10,050mAh battery. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimesity 7300-Ultra processor and comes with a 12.1-inch 2.8K LCD display that supports up to a 120Hz refresh rate. The OnePlus Pad Go 2 is available in Lavender Drift and Shadow Black colour options. When was the OnePlus Pad Go 2 released? The OnePlus Pad Go 2 was launched December 17, 2025. Where can I buy the OnePlus Pad Go 2? You can buy the OnePlus Pad Go 2 through the official OnePlus website. Read More

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