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Bonzo Lend Hit by $9 Million Oracle Exploit on Hedera Network

A faulty Oracle price update enabled an attacker to drain millions from the lending protocol.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 13 July 2026 17:56 IST
Bonzo Lend Hit by $9 Million Oracle Exploit on Hedera Network

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Kanchanara

Manipulated SAUCE token pricing enabled the attacker to drain protocol liquidity

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Highlights
  • Flawed Oracle data inflated the SAUCE token collateral value
  • Supra says vulnerability has been identified and patched
  • Hedera’s core blockchain infrastructure remained unaffected
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Bonzo Lend, a lending platform for Hedera, incurred losses to the tune of $9 million (roughly Rs. 86 crore) due to the exploitation of the SAUCE token that was being used as collateral by the hacker, which allowed the account to borrow assets far beyond the value deposited. The initial incident report issued Saturday revealed that the perpetrator had deposited 250 SAUCE, which was not even worth a few dollars at the time, but used a price update to increase the token's worth by more than 12 magnitudes before borrowing 6.63 million USDC and 34.5 million wHBARs from the liquidity pool.  

Supra Patches Oracle Flaw After Collateral Price Manipulation Attack

This case shows how oracles' malfunctions allow people to use low-value collateral to extract liquidity from lending platforms, despite the fact that the protocol and the underlying blockchain work properly. The cause for this was cited as being a defect in the Oracle Verifier for Supra on-chain, which accepted an altered SAUCE price carrying a zeroed signature, that is, a digital signature that has no content or is empty, effectively deleting any existing signature. 

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Supra had admitted to the problem, and the fix had been issued. However, it was emphasised that the problem did not affect the smart contracts of Bonzo Lend nor the core infrastructure of Hedera. In Bonzo's blog, the team had put forward a way ahead and said, “We know that a factual account does not by itself resolve the concern the community is feeling. What we can commit to today is continued transparency and tireless effort.” 

Earlier this month, an analysis report from market insights provider Unfolded based on data from DeFiLlama stated that the second quarter of 2026 is already the most hacked quarter on record in terms of the number of attacks, with 83 hacks of crypto protocols. KelpDAO's $293 million (roughly Rs. 2,774 crore) hack and Drift Protocol's $280 million (roughly Rs. 2,652 crore) exploit were the largest incidents of the quarter. 

One of the recent incidents involved Taiko, an Ethereum layer-2 blockchain that saw its bridge protocols collapse. Hackers managed to steal $1.7 million (roughly Rs. 16.10 crore) by compromising Taiko's chain state verification mechanism. 

Other notable incidents of the past quarter include Secret Network Bridge suffering a $4.7 million (roughly Rs. 44.52 crore) exploit due to an Infinite Mint Bug, and THORchain halted trading after a suspected $10 million (roughly Rs. 94.72 crore) exploit.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.
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Further reading: Crypto Scams, Crypto Hacks, Cryptocurrency
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
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