Redmi's next Turbo series smartphones have surfaced in a fresh leak, months before their expected debut. The latest information suggests the company is preparing two models with significantly larger batteries than their predecessors, while different MediaTek chipsets are tipped for each variant. The leak also points to display and durability upgrades for the higher-end model. Although Xiaomi has not confirmed the lineup, the rumoured specifications hint at a renewed focus on battery capacity and flagship-inspired hardware.

Redmi Turbo 6 Series Could Arrive With Flagship-Level Features

According to a post published on Weibo by tipster Smart Pikachu (translated from Chinese), Redmi is developing both the Redmi Turbo 6 and the Redmi Turbo 6 Max. The leak suggests the pair could share two key hardware upgrades, namely a 7-inch display and a 10,000mAh battery.

The two smartphones are, however, expected to differ in terms of processing hardware. The standard Redmi Turbo 6 is tipped to use a MediaTek Dimensity 8 series chipset, while the Turbo 6 Max could arrive with a Dimensity 9 series processor.

The base Redmi Turbo 6 model is believed to feature the unannounced MediaTek Dimensity 8600 SoC, which earlier reports claimed would be manufactured on TSMC's 3nm process. The same chipset has also been linked to the rumoured Honor Power 3, another smartphone that is expected to prioritise battery capacity with a reported 12,000mAh cell.

Meanwhile, previous leaks suggest the Redmi Turbo 6 Max may be equipped with the rumoured MediaTek Dimensity 9600s chipset. The handset is also said to feature a 2K display, an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor, a metal middle frame and IP68 together with IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Redmi introduced the Turbo 5 and Turbo 5 Max in China earlier this year, and the new models are expected to succeed them. Current reports indicate the Redmi Turbo 6 Max could arrive in January 2027, although it remains unclear whether Xiaomi intends to unveil the standard Turbo 6 at the same event.