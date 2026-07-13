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Redmi Turbo 6 Series Chipset Details Leaked, Could Be Equipped With 10,000mAh Battery

Redmi Turbo 6 Max may be equipped with the rumoured MediaTek Dimensity 9600s chipset.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 13 July 2026 19:45 IST
Redmi Turbo 6 Series Chipset Details Leaked, Could Be Equipped With 10,000mAh Battery

Redmi Turbo 6 is expected to succeed the Turbo 5 (pictured)

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Highlights
  • Redmi Turbo 6 series may include a base and a Max variant
  • Redmi could equip both models with 7-inch displays
  • Redmi may launch the Turbo 6 Max in January 2027
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Redmi's next Turbo series smartphones have surfaced in a fresh leak, months before their expected debut. The latest information suggests the company is preparing two models with significantly larger batteries than their predecessors, while different MediaTek chipsets are tipped for each variant. The leak also points to display and durability upgrades for the higher-end model. Although Xiaomi has not confirmed the lineup, the rumoured specifications hint at a renewed focus on battery capacity and flagship-inspired hardware.

Redmi Turbo 6 Series Could Arrive With Flagship-Level Features

According to a post published on Weibo by tipster Smart Pikachu (translated from Chinese), Redmi is developing both the Redmi Turbo 6 and the Redmi Turbo 6 Max. The leak suggests the pair could share two key hardware upgrades, namely a 7-inch display and a 10,000mAh battery.

The two smartphones are, however, expected to differ in terms of processing hardware. The standard Redmi Turbo 6 is tipped to use a MediaTek Dimensity 8 series chipset, while the Turbo 6 Max could arrive with a Dimensity 9 series processor.

The base Redmi Turbo 6 model is believed to feature the unannounced MediaTek Dimensity 8600 SoC, which earlier reports claimed would be manufactured on TSMC's 3nm process. The same chipset has also been linked to the rumoured Honor Power 3, another smartphone that is expected to prioritise battery capacity with a reported 12,000mAh cell.

Meanwhile, previous leaks suggest the Redmi Turbo 6 Max may be equipped with the rumoured MediaTek Dimensity 9600s chipset. The handset is also said to feature a 2K display, an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor, a metal middle frame and IP68 together with IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Redmi introduced the Turbo 5 and Turbo 5 Max in China earlier this year, and the new models are expected to succeed them. Current reports indicate the Redmi Turbo 6 Max could arrive in January 2027, although it remains unclear whether Xiaomi intends to unveil the standard Turbo 6 at the same event.

Redmi Turbo 5

Redmi Turbo 5

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Polished and premium IP69K-rated design
  • Dolby Vision, HDR10+ certified display
  • Software feels fluid and smooth
  • Gaming-grade performance
  • Bad
  • Loaded with preinstalled third-party apps
  • Spammy notifications and ads
  • Average selfie and ultrawide cameras
  • Gets hot when using the camera app
Read detailed Redmi Turbo 5 review
Display 6.59-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 7,540mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,268x2,756 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Redmi Turbo 6, Redmi Turbo 6 Max, Redmi Turbo 6 Series, Redmi Turbo 5, Redmi Turbo 5 Max, Redmi, Xiaomi
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More

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