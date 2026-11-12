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Apple Support Community to Shut Down Later This Month After Nearly 30 Years

Users are directed to the official Apple Support site for trusted guidance and support from now on.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 12 November 2026 11:10 IST
Apple Support Community to Shut Down Later This Month After Nearly 30 Years

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple Support Community is not accepting new questions or replies now

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Highlights
  • Apple is preparing to discontinue its Apple Support Community platform
  • It will no longer accept new questions or replies
  • Ability to create new discussions has been disabled
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Apple is planning to discontinue its Apple Support Community soon. The Cupertino tech giant has displayed a notice on the platform confirming that it will be shut down later this month after nearly three decades of helping Apple users troubleshoot issues and exchange information about its products. Apple has also stopped accepting new posts and switched the site to read-only mode.

Apple Support Community Now in Read-Only Mode

Apple today announced that the Apple Support Community will be permanently discontinued on November 20, 2026. It has now transitioned to read-only mode. It served as an online forum for Apple users seeking solutions to technical problems, product-related tips, and discussing experiences and concerns about iPhone models, iPads, Macs, and other Apple products.

In its shutdown announcement, the company has also directed users towards its official Apple Support website for continued assistance and troubleshooting guidance. The final discussion posted to the site appears to have been submitted on November 10. 

The Apple Support Community will permanently close on November 20, 2026. Starting today, the site will no longer accept new posts and is available in a read-only state. You can continue to find trusted guidance and support on the official Apple Support site.

We want to thank the community members who have contributed their time and expertise to help others with their Apple products.

Apple Support Community is not accepting new questions or replies. Users can still access previously published discussions, search through existing threads, and use a few engagement features, including voting and the 'Me too' option.

The platform was launched in 1998, under the name Apple Tech Exchange. The website previously allowed users to search for answers, ask questions, and vote on helpful content. It served as a resource for Apple users looking for fixes for common hardware and software issues. It also allowed users to manage subscriptions, earn recognition points, and write User Tips about Apple ecosystem.

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Further reading: Apple Support Community, Apple, Apple Support, Apple Support site
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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Apple Support Community to Shut Down Later This Month After Nearly 30 Years
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