Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • ACT Fibernet Diwali Offer Allows Customers to Upgrade to Faster Broadband Plans at No Additional Cost: Report

ACT Fibernet Diwali Offer Allows Customers to Upgrade to Faster Broadband Plans at No Additional Cost: Report

ACT Fibernet will reportedly not allow customers to upgrade to faster speeds if they have bill dues.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 12 November 2026 10:21 IST
ACT Fibernet Diwali Offer Allows Customers to Upgrade to Faster Broadband Plans at No Additional Cost: Report

ACT Fibernet’s Diwali offer is available to select eligible customers

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • ACT Fibernet users can claim the Diwali offer in the app
  • ACT Fibernet is providing it as a temporary speed enhancement
  • ACT Fibernet’s speed upgrade is available for a limited time
Advertisement

ACT Fibernet has introduced a special Diwali offer for the ongoing festive season, according to a report. The Bengaluru-based internet service provider is allowing customers to upgrade to a better broadband plan that will allow them to access faster download and upload speeds. The Indian company's Diwali offer can be availed via the ACT mobile app. However, only eligible customers can upgrade to faster internet speeds. ACT Fibernet has introduced a tier-based upgrade structure for eligible customers. On top of this, the company is only allowing subscribers to upgrade to up to the 500Mbps plan, keeping its top-of-the-line 1Gbps plan out of the Diwali offer.

ACT Fibernet Diwali Offer: Benefits

According to a report by FoneArena, the Bengaluru-headquartered internet service provider has introduced a new limited-time promotional offer for Diwali. ACT Fibernet is reportedly allowing customers to upgrade to a faster internet band without paying an extra charge. The company has introduced a tier-based structure for this. ACT Fibernet customers with a sub-100Mbps connection will be upgraded to the 100Mbps connection.

VoltAct Fibernet Discussion
Explore More...

Meanwhile, ACT Fibernet subscribers who pay for the 100Mbps to 299Mbps broadband plans will be upgraded to the 300Mbps download speed. Lastly, customers with a plan offering between 300 Mbps and 499 Mbps internet speeds will be elevated to 500Mbps download speeds.

The company reportedly said that the 500Mbps tier is meant to serve the needs of customers with higher multi-device usage in their house for simultaneous tasks, like watching videos, playing online games, attending video conferences, or paying for an e-commerce order online. Eligible customers can avail the upgrade through the official ACT Fibernet mobile app.

However, ACT Fibernet's limited-time temporary broadband speed upgrade offer is not available for all users. The company has reportedly excluded accounts that have been suspended, inactive for a long time, have payment dues, or are part of other lists of ineligible customer types.

In Delhi, ACT Fibernet offers 20 different broadband plans across 100Mbps, 200 Mbps, 300Mbps, 500Mbps, and 1Gbps internet speeds. The latest Diwali offer excludes the top-tier plan that offers 1Gbps download speeds and costs Rs. 2,999 per month. The most expensive Power Pack with 500Mbps speed is priced at Rs. 1,549 and offers access to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Jio Hotstar, Sony Liv, Zee5, and more streaming services.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: ACT Fibernet
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Oppo A7 Ultra Will Launch Next Month With 12,000mAh Battery, Tipster Claims

Related Stories

ACT Fibernet Diwali Offer Allows Customers to Upgrade to Faster Broadband Plans at No Additional Cost: Report
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
LATEST DEALS ON HotDeals360
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo Watch GT 2 India Variant Key Features, Colourways Leaked Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi Watch S5 41mm, Xiaomi Clip and Mijia Smart Home Appliances to Launch Next Week Alongside Xiaomi 18 Pro Series
  2. ChatGPT Finances Now Available on Mac, Lets Users Track Spending, Savings and More
  3. Suiet Wallet Calls It Quits, Marking Another Exit From Sui Ecosystem
  4. Google Gemini Decisions API Debuts With Support for 1,000 Questions Per Request
  5. Redmi K100 Ultra Specifications Leak; Could Pack a 2nm Chipset and 10,000mAh Battery and More
  6. Vu Masterpiece AEye TV Series Launched in India With RGB MiniLED Displays, Dolby Atmos Support: Price, Specifications
  7. Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra Still in Development, Skydance Games Says After Cancellation Rumours
  8. Google Announces Gemini Intelligence for Android Auto With Proactive AI Suggestions
  9. Google Labs Launches Tabletop as an AI-Powered Collaborative Tool for Trips, Games and Group Activities
  10. Vivo X500 Series India Launch Date Announced; Will Debut Alongside Vivo Watch GT 2, Zeiss Telephoto Converter Kit
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »