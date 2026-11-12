ACT Fibernet has introduced a special Diwali offer for the ongoing festive season, according to a report. The Bengaluru-based internet service provider is allowing customers to upgrade to a better broadband plan that will allow them to access faster download and upload speeds. The Indian company's Diwali offer can be availed via the ACT mobile app. However, only eligible customers can upgrade to faster internet speeds. ACT Fibernet has introduced a tier-based upgrade structure for eligible customers. On top of this, the company is only allowing subscribers to upgrade to up to the 500Mbps plan, keeping its top-of-the-line 1Gbps plan out of the Diwali offer.

ACT Fibernet Diwali Offer: Benefits

According to a report by FoneArena, the Bengaluru-headquartered internet service provider has introduced a new limited-time promotional offer for Diwali. ACT Fibernet is reportedly allowing customers to upgrade to a faster internet band without paying an extra charge. The company has introduced a tier-based structure for this. ACT Fibernet customers with a sub-100Mbps connection will be upgraded to the 100Mbps connection.

Meanwhile, ACT Fibernet subscribers who pay for the 100Mbps to 299Mbps broadband plans will be upgraded to the 300Mbps download speed. Lastly, customers with a plan offering between 300 Mbps and 499 Mbps internet speeds will be elevated to 500Mbps download speeds.

The company reportedly said that the 500Mbps tier is meant to serve the needs of customers with higher multi-device usage in their house for simultaneous tasks, like watching videos, playing online games, attending video conferences, or paying for an e-commerce order online. Eligible customers can avail the upgrade through the official ACT Fibernet mobile app.

However, ACT Fibernet's limited-time temporary broadband speed upgrade offer is not available for all users. The company has reportedly excluded accounts that have been suspended, inactive for a long time, have payment dues, or are part of other lists of ineligible customer types.

In Delhi, ACT Fibernet offers 20 different broadband plans across 100Mbps, 200 Mbps, 300Mbps, 500Mbps, and 1Gbps internet speeds. The latest Diwali offer excludes the top-tier plan that offers 1Gbps download speeds and costs Rs. 2,999 per month. The most expensive Power Pack with 500Mbps speed is priced at Rs. 1,549 and offers access to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Jio Hotstar, Sony Liv, Zee5, and more streaming services.