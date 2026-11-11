Google has started rolling out its November 2026 Pixel Drop. The update adds new features for eligible Pixel smartphones and smartwatches. With the new release, Gemini Intelligence is now available on Pixel 10 devices. The update includes enhanced Call Screen and Voice typing. Alongside the update, Google has confirmed that its first item tracker, Pixel Tag, is now available for purchase.

Google November 2026 Pixel Drop Is Here

In a blog post, Google detailed the November Pixel Drop with new features to its Pixel smartphone lineup. The update's key highlight is the addition of Gemini Intelligence on Pixel 10 series smartphones. It includes Personalized suggestions.

Rambler is polished in the update, and it can automatically remove filler words like “um” and format thoughts into clear text. Gemini can also handle certain multi-step activities, like ordering groceries and booking a ride. This feature is available in Japan, the UK, and India. Additionally, with the latest Pixel Drop, Pixel devices can provide proactive suggestions based on ongoing conversations and user activities, like estimated arrival time and a suitable dinner spot.

The November 2026 Pixel Drop also introduces an option to create personalised widgets. These widgets can include monthly spending trackers, sports-themed widgets featuring team colours and countdowns for upcoming trips. This capability is available on supported Pixel 10 and Pixel 11 series devices in select markets. The company also plans to bring the capability to Pixel Watch 4 and Pixel Watch 5.

Pixel phones are getting AI-based conversation summaries. It is available in German, French, Spanish, Italian, Hindi and Traditional Chinese. It will reach supported Pixel Watch models in a future update.

The latest Pixel Drop brings an improved Call Screen experience to the Pixel 11 series. This will also arrive on Pixel Watch 4 and Pixel Watch 5 soon. It is now available on supported Pixel 11 series devices in the US.

Google Adds More home screen personalisation with additional custom icon styles. The November update also expands Pixel Search to Pixel 6 and newer devices, making it easier to find information stored across different parts of the phone. Additionally, Google Messages gets HiLight support on Pixel 11 Pro series.

The November Pixel Drop also brings improvements to Google's smartwatch lineup. Pixel Watch 3 and newer models are receiving step-by-step workout guidance. Google is also preparing an automatic unlocking feature for Pixel Watch users, which will arrive soon. When a supported watch is worn and the paired phone is unlocked nearby, the smartwatch will automatically unlock without requiring users to enter their PIN or pattern.

Google Pixel Tag Now Available for Purchase

Alongside the software updates, Google confirmed that the Pixel Tag, its tracking accessory designed to help users locate wallets and other personal items, is now available for purchase in the US. The accessory uses Google's Find Hub network and Ultra-wideband (UWB) technology

Google Pixel Tag is priced at $29.99 (roughly Rs. 2,700) for a single unit and $99.99 (roughly Rs. 9,000) for a four-pack in the US.