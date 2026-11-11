Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Google November 2026 Pixel Drop Brings Gemini Intelligence to Pixel 10 Series; Pixel Tag Goes on Sale

Google November 2026 Pixel Drop Brings Gemini Intelligence to Pixel 10 Series; Pixel Tag Goes on Sale

Google Pixel Tag is priced at $29.99 (roughly Rs. 2,700) for a single unit.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 11 November 2026 18:02 IST
Google November 2026 Pixel Drop Brings Gemini Intelligence to Pixel 10 Series; Pixel Tag Goes on Sale

Photo Credit: Google

Pixel Drop brings an improved Call Screen experience to the Pixel 11 series

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Pixel Tag will be available starting November 11
  • Google is expanding its AI-powered conversation summary feature
  • November update also expands Pixel Search to supported devices
Advertisement

Google has started rolling out its November 2026 Pixel Drop. The update adds new features for eligible Pixel smartphones and smartwatches. With the new release, Gemini Intelligence is now available on Pixel 10 devices. The update includes enhanced Call Screen and Voice typing. Alongside the update, Google has confirmed that its first item tracker, Pixel Tag, is now available for purchase.

Google November 2026 Pixel Drop Is Here

In a blog post, Google detailed the November Pixel Drop with new features to its Pixel smartphone lineup. The update's key highlight is the addition of Gemini Intelligence on Pixel 10 series smartphones. It includes Personalized suggestions.

VoltGoogle Discussion
Explore More...

Rambler is polished in the update, and it can automatically remove filler words like “um” and format thoughts into clear text. Gemini can also handle certain multi-step activities, like ordering groceries and booking a ride. This feature is available in Japan, the UK, and India. Additionally, with the latest Pixel Drop, Pixel devices can provide proactive suggestions based on ongoing conversations and user activities, like estimated arrival time and a suitable dinner spot.

The November 2026 Pixel Drop also introduces an option to create personalised widgets. These widgets can include monthly spending trackers, sports-themed widgets featuring team colours and countdowns for upcoming trips. This capability is available on supported Pixel 10 and Pixel 11 series devices in select markets. The company also plans to bring the capability to Pixel Watch 4 and Pixel Watch 5.

Pixel phones are getting AI-based conversation summaries. It is available in German, French, Spanish, Italian, Hindi and Traditional Chinese. It will reach supported Pixel Watch models in a future update.

The latest Pixel Drop brings an improved Call Screen experience to the Pixel 11 series. This will also arrive on Pixel Watch 4 and Pixel Watch 5 soon. It is now available on supported Pixel 11 series devices in the US.

Google Adds More home screen personalisation with additional custom icon styles. The November update also expands Pixel Search to Pixel 6 and newer devices, making it easier to find information stored across different parts of the phone. Additionally, Google Messages gets HiLight support on Pixel 11 Pro series. 

The November Pixel Drop also brings improvements to Google's smartwatch lineup. Pixel Watch 3 and newer models are receiving step-by-step workout guidance. Google is also preparing an automatic unlocking feature for Pixel Watch users, which will arrive soon. When a supported watch is worn and the paired phone is unlocked nearby, the smartwatch will automatically unlock without requiring users to enter their PIN or pattern.

Google Pixel Tag Now Available for Purchase

Alongside the software updates, Google confirmed that the Pixel Tag, its tracking accessory designed to help users locate wallets and other personal items, is now available for purchase in the US. The accessory uses Google's Find Hub network and Ultra-wideband (UWB) technology

Google Pixel Tag is priced at $29.99 (roughly Rs. 2,700) for a single unit and $99.99 (roughly Rs. 9,000) for a four-pack in the US.

Google Pixel 10

Google Pixel 10

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid and premium design
  • Bright display
  • AI smart features on board
  • Decent primary camera
  • Seven years of software support
  • Bad
  • Limited to a single 256GB storage only
  • Tensor G5 is underwhelming
  • Battery life could have been better
  • Not massive upgrades compared to Pixel 9
Read detailed Google Pixel 10 review
Display 6.30-inch
Front Camera 10.5-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 10.8-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4970mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1080x242 pixels
Google Pixel 11

Google Pixel 11

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact and comfortable design
  • Good camera performance
  • Clean and polished Android 17 experience
  • Seven years of software and security updates
  • Bad
  • No variable refresh rate on the display
  • Gaming performance falls behind rivals
  • Still requires charge at the end of the day
Read detailed Google Pixel 11 review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Google Tensor G6
Front Camera 10.5-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4985mAh
OS Android 17
Resolution 1080x2424 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, November Pixel Drop, Google November Pixel Drop, Pixel Tag, Pixel 10, Google Pixel Tag
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Samsung Tipped to Be Working on Vertically Expandable Phone With Sliding Display

Related Stories

Google November 2026 Pixel Drop Brings Gemini Intelligence to Pixel 10 Series; Pixel Tag Goes on Sale
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
LATEST DEALS ON HotDeals360
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google November 2026 Pixel Drop Brings Gemini Intelligence to Pixel 10 Series
#Latest Stories
  1. Google November 2026 Pixel Drop Brings Gemini Intelligence to Pixel 10 Series; Pixel Tag Goes on Sale
  2. Samsung Tipped to Be Working on Vertically Expandable Phone With Sliding Display
  3. Initia Confirms Another Hack as Attackers Steal $3.27 Million in Three Weeks
  4. Telegram’s New Bot API Update Turns Messages Into Interactive Mini-Apps, Adds Support for Crypto Payments
  5. iOS 27.3 Could Let Siri Access Your Health Data, Including Sleep, Workouts and Medications
  6. OpenAI to Retire Advanced and Standard Voice Models in ChatGPT Next Month as GPT-Live Usage Spikes
  7. OpenAI Launches Businesses in ChatGPT, Lets Companies Manage Profiles and Deploy AI Agents
  8. Gemini 4 Carbon Now Available to Developers and Google AI Ultra Subscribers
  9. Sui-Based Hardware Wallet Suiball Suspends Operations and Initiates Refunds
  10. Infinix Xpad 30 Launched With 11-Inch Full-HD+ Display, 7,200mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »