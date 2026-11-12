Oppo PNC110 was recently spotted on multiple certification websites in China, hinting at an imminent launch. The listings have revealed the design and specifications of the handset. However, the listings did not reveal the marketing name of the upcoming smartphone. Now, a tipster claims that Oppo's handset, with the model number PNC110, will be launched soon as the Oppo A7 Ultra. The smartphone is expected to arrive in China next month as the third addition to the A7 lineup, joining Oppo A7 Pro Max and Oppo A7 Pro. The phone could replace the Pro Max as Oppo's handset with the largest battery.

Oppo A7 Ultra Set to Launch in December (Expected)

In a post on Weibo, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) has shared that the Oppo A7 Ultra will be launched in China in December. The smartphone is tipped to be equipped with a 12,000mAh battery. It will reportedly sport a “large horizontal matrix design”. The leaker is likely referring to the smartphone that was recently spotted on the Telecommunication Equipment Certification Center (TENAA) website with the model number PNC110. The listing contained images of the upcoming phone, revealing its design. The India launch of the handset remains uncertain.

The purported Oppo A7 Ultra was spotted with a flat rear panel. The smartphone might feature a horizontally aligned rectangular camera module with three cutouts placed on the left side, and an LED flash on the right side, along with the “AI Camera” branding. The power button could be placed on the right side of the Oppo A7 Ultra, placed below the volume controls. It might also sport a flat mid-frame and a flat front panel. A USB Type-C port could be placed at the bottom, too.

Apart from this, the rumoured Oppo A7 Ultra has previously been spotted on the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) website in China with the same model number. The early listing suggested that the smartphone will be equipped with an 11,640mAh rated capacity battery, which could be marketed by the tech firm as a 12,000mAh cell. However, since Oppo has yet to confirm these details, one must take it with a pinch of salt.

The Oppo A7 Ultra is likely to replace the Oppo A7 Pro Max as the company's handset with the largest battery. Launched earlier this year, the Pro Max model is backed by a 10,000mAh battery, offering support for 80W wired fast charging. The handset also boasts Qualcomm's octa-core Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 chipset, paired with an Adreno 629 GPU. It sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,272 x 2,772 pixels) AMOLED display that refreshes at up to 120Hz.