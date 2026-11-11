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Samsung One UI 9.5 May Bring Call Recording to WhatsApp, Telegram

The feature may come with restrictions based on local call recording laws.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 11 November 2026 19:43 IST
Samsung One UI 9.5 May Bring Call Recording to WhatsApp, Telegram

The Phone app may not play a warning before recording

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Highlights
  • The Phone app could record WhatsApp and Telegram calls
  • Google Meet also appears in the list of supported apps
  • Users may get separate recording toggles for each app
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Samsung could soon bring call recording to third-party apps on Galaxy phones with its upcoming One UI 9.5 update. An option spotted in an early software build suggests that users may be able to record WhatsApp and Telegram calls directly through the Phone app, without installing another recording tool. Google Meet is also on the list of supported apps. The feature may not reach all markets, however, as local laws could determine where Samsung makes it available.

Samsung One UI 9.5 Could Bring Call Recording to Third-Party Apps

According to a SamMobile report, an early build of Samsung's Phone app includes a new Record calls in other apps option under Settings > Call recordings and transcripts. The option reportedly opens a list of apps that support the feature. WhatsApp, Telegram and Google Meet are among those shown in the screenshots, each with its own toggle to turn call recording on or off.

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There could be other apps on the list, too. The report claims that these were the only compatible calling apps installed on the phone used for testing. The screenshots also suggest that the other person will not hear a warning when a call is being recorded. Samsung's Phone app will likely not play an audio alert for calls made through these third-party apps, so users may be required to tell the other person before recording.

Samsung may not bring the feature to every market, as call recording rules differ from one country to another. In some regions, the phone could play an announcement to let the other person know that the call is being recorded.

The South Korean tech giant has yet to confirm the feature or say when One UI 9.5 will arrive. It is also possible that the list of supported apps or the way call recording works could change before the update is released.

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Further reading: Samsung, Samsung One UI 9.5, One UI 9.5, Samsung Galaxy Phones, Call Recording, WhatsApp, Telegram, Google Meet, Samsung Phone App
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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