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Airtel Beats Jio and BSNL in Internet Speed and Reliability, Says Opensignal Report

In the reliability category, Airtel recorded a score of 486 on Opensignal's 100–1,000 scale.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 11 November 2026 19:41 IST
Airtel Beats Jio and BSNL in Internet Speed and Reliability, Says Opensignal Report

Photo Credit: Opensignal.com

Airtel secured the top position in the Fixed Wireless Access category

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Highlights
  • Opensignal has released its latest Fixed Broadband Experience Report
  • Airtel secured top position across all five Overall Experience categories
  • It has a download speeds of 32.4Mbps
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Opensignal has released its latest Fixed Broadband Experience Report for India on Wednesday. The new report offers insights about the performance of the broadband providers and their home internet experience. The report shows that Airtel secured the top position across all five parameters, surpassing Reliance Jio and BSNL. India's wired broadband market is led by Jio and Airtel.

Airtel Leads India's Fixed Wireless Home Internet Category

As per Opensignal's National Fixed Broadband Experience Report, Airtel emerged as the outright winner across all five Overall Experience awards. These include Broadband Reliability Experience, Broadband Consistent Quality, Broadband Download Speed Experience, Broadband Upload Speed Experience and Broadband Video Experience.

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In the reliability category, the report says Airtel recorded a score of 486 on Opensignal's scale of 100 to 1,000. Jio secured 423 points. Airtel also led Jio in overall broadband speeds, with around 26–27 percent in download and upload performance. The report notes that state-run BSNL, meanwhile, is a close second on both speed measures and finished just 0.5Mbps behind Airtel in download speeds and 0.8 Mbps behind in upload speeds.

Airtel also secured the top position in the Fixed Wireless Access category. The telecom company recorded average download speeds of 32.4Mbps and upload speeds of 20.7Mbps. Jio, in comparison, recorded download speeds of 25.7Mbps and upload speeds of 17.1Mbps.

Apart from speeds, the report notes that Airtel recorded better results than Jio in the FWA reliability and consistent quality categories. Airtel has a FWA Reliability score of 450 points, while Jio secured 382.

Opensignal found that Airtel's FWA Consistent Quality score was 66.2 percent, while Jio's was 55.0 percent. This indicates that around two-thirds of Airtel's tests passed the quality thresholds against just over half of Jio's.

With wins across all five overall broadband experience categories and all five FWA categories, Airtel came in the top position in Opensignal's latest assessment of India's home internet services.

Airtel and Jio dominate the wired broadband market in India. As per TRAI's August 2026 data, Jio has 14.8 million subscribers, followed by Airtel with 11.4 million and BSNL with 4.6 million.

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Further reading: Airtel, Opensignal, BSNL, Broadband Speed, Jio
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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